BERLIN — The city hall lobby has re-opened for business but there are restrictions to conform to COVID-19. The public, however, will once again be able to go to city hall to register vehicles, pay sewer bills, and obtain landfill passes in person.
City Manager James Wheeler said no more than three people will be allowed in the lobby at one time and the floor has been marked with 6-foot distance markers with signs asking people to practice social distancing. There is also a hand-sanitizing station.
Residents who prefer can still pay bills online or by mail.
At last week’s city council meeting, Wheeler also provided updates on other re-openings.
He noted Berlin High graduation will take place at Gaydo Field on June 12, the Recreation Department’s day camps will open on June 22, and youth sports such as Cal Ripkin and Babe Ruth are being reviewed for reopening.
He said the Berlin Library has arranged for a book drop-off and pick-up. The library has been awarded a $10,000 grant which will be used to improve the outdoor courtyard.
With the ATV season underway, the council discussed the issue of dry camping during the work session.
The city has allowed dry camping during the Jericho ATV Festival and Camp RZR Festival in rural residential zones and in the Jericho Gateway Zone.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said last year the city received complaints about dry camping happening outside the festivals.
She said the state does not allow dry camping for more than seven days in a calendar year.
Right now, she said, there is one campground that has gone through the permitting process and one that is in the process with site plan approval and a special exception.
Laflamme said it is expensive to develop a campground and meet the regulations for water and waste disposal. She said it is close to $1 million to develop one.
“It’s surprising how expensive it is,” she said.
Mayor Paul Grenier said it is a fine line with the city working to promote ATV riding here and attract visitors. But he said there are investors spending hard dollars to develop commercial campgrounds that meet city and state regulations. If the city allows “Wild West camping,” Grenier asked why would anyone invest the money in developing an approved campground?
Councilor Diana Berthiaume said she asked for the issue to be put on the agenda because she has received complaints from neighborhoods where campers have popped up. She said it is important not to turn the neighborhoods against ATVing.
Councilor Peter Higbee said safety and sanitation have to be considered if campers are allowed to just set up. He said if there is an emergency, there has to be room for an ambulance to maneuver.
Councilor Mike Rozek said he was aware of commercial sites on 12th Street and one on Jericho Road that allow dry camping.
He noted that Walmart allows dry camping in its parking lot and asked what happens if a relative comes to visit in an RV.
He said the issue has gone beyond the original scope and all angles have to be considered. He said there is a need for a commercial campground and there is not one that AVTers can use.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she does not see the issue as a big problem.
“Why look for problems when they are aren’t any,” she asked.
But Councilor Denise Morgan said she receive complaints from Cates Hill residents about camping there.
Grenier suggested having the planning board review the issue and the council agreed.
The council held a first reading on the proposed general fund budget of $35.8 million and tabled the resolution for a public hearing and final passage at the June 15 meeting.
The council has been conducting its meetings remotely with most members participating via Zoom since COVID-19.
But the council was scheduled to meet in person Monday for its last work session before the budget vote.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the council would meet in the city hall auditorium to provide the needed social distancing while allowing the entire council to work on the budget. The meeting was also available on Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.