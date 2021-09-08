BERLIN — The Berlin City Council asked for more information regarding a proposed parade for Oct. 2 involving the Coos County Medical Freedom Fighters. Council members said it was unclear as to how long the parade would last.
The council considered the proposal from the Coos County Medical Freedom Fighters group during its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting. The protesters plan to hold a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, down Main Street in downtown Berlin before proceeding to Pleasant Street by the Walgreens and down Pleasant Street, ending near Dunkin’ Donuts.
Originally, a motion was made by council member Michael Rozek to approve the parade, but council member Lucie Remillard said she wanted more information on how long the parade would last as the request would shut down two major roadways.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the group’s request could not be denied by the city in his opinion as the group was seeking to assert their First Amendment rights in standing up for medical freedom. The group is the same one that has organized protests in front of Androscoggin Valley Hospital to object to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all staff members of North Country Healthcare.
After further discussion, Rozek withdrew his motion so that the council could get more details from the group.
Grenier instructed City Clerk Shelli Fortin to reach out to the group and ask them to provide more details to the Berlin Police Department regarding the specific time frame for the parade.
The council did unanimously approve a parade request from the Berlin High School Backers to host the annual BHS Homecoming Parade and bonfire on Friday, Sept. 24 beginning at 5 p.m. The parade would begin at the 12th St. bridge and proceed south down Main Street to Iceland Street across from the Northern Forest Heritage Park. This is the same route the group has used in previous years.
Parade organizers are asking for the road to be closed from 5-8 p.m to allow staging at the start and to proceed to the end of the parade. The actual parade will begin at 7 p.m.
