BERLIN — The city council on Monday held the first reading of a new proposed ordinance to prohibit the feeding of geese on public property.
Berlin Community Development Director Pam Laflamme updated the city council Monday on the city’s geese initiative, which councilors agreed to last month in response to the large numbers of gees in the city and their potential to cause health problems.
“We are beyond the time frame to be able to do anything for this year,” Laflamme said. “Fish and wildlife suggested the first thing the city should do is approve an ordinance outlawing the feeding of the geese. The first reading of that proposed ordinance will be held tonight.”
Laflamme said N.H. Fish and Game and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are willing to work with the city “in the right timeline. However, we are being warned that costs have gone up due to the cost of fuel and staff.”
Councilor Eastman asked if the city had been given an estimate, and Laflamme replied that neither agency is ready to do that yet.
“Both agencies said that we are not unique in this problem,” she said. “Our problem is that the geese go upriver to nest. Finding those nests will be difficult at best.”
The new ordinance reads: “Section 7-25: Feeding of ducks, geese and wild animals prohibited (1) A person shall not while upon the property owned or maintained by the city feed ducks, geese or any other form of wildlife. (2) Any person found violating this section shall be subject to a fine of not less than $50 and not more than $500. (3) The purpose of this chapter is to maintain the health and safety if this community’s natural waters and parks.”
The resolution first reading was held and tabled by the council until the Aug. 15 meeting, when a public hearing is planned.
In other business, city council members heard that the proposed disc golf course is proceeding as planned with 16 of the 18 baskets have acquired full sponsorships at $528 apiece.
City manager Phil Warren told the council that private property used for the course would be covered by the city’s Primex liability insurance, the same as for a private landowner allowing his property to be used for a snowmobile trail.
A communication from the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission regarding an application for a liquor license for La Casita Berlin LLC Jesus Gorman Jr. was read.
The city council voted to support the application.
The city council was asked by City Clerk Shelli Fortin to set the polling hours for the Sept. 13 state primary.
The council voted to approve those polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:
• Precinct 1, the recreation center 1st Avenue entrance
• Precincts 2 and 3, St. Anne Hall on School Street
• Precinct 4, the Community Bible Church on Sullivan Street
Warren said the the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce has requested assistance from the city to facilitate the Journey to Jericho Jamboree for the weekend of Aug. 5 and 6.
