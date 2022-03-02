BERLIN — The Berlin City Council spent a significant portion of its Wednesday work session discussing the possibility of eliminating a decades-old ordinance relating to taxi cabs, with the consensus leaning toward the elimination of the ordinance.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme told the council she had received questions from a business that offers ride-share services in the city about the ordinance so she reviewed the ordinance and noticed that it is quite antiquated.
For example, Laflamme said, the ordinance referenced “hackney coaches" — horse-drawn carriages dating from before the use of automobiles.
In reviewing the ordinance, Laflamme said she looked into whether the city is required to have a taxi cab ordinance. She said larger communities around the state have such ordinances but she noted there is no state requirement to have one.
Laflamme further said there aren’t nearly as many restrictions on opening a business on Main Street as there are for taxis. She suggested repealing the ordinance, adding that the city would have to have a public hearing on the matter before repealing the ordinance.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the ordinance is a relic of the 1960s when the city had three taxi companies that were always fighting each other. Grenier said he felt the ordinance should be repealed so long as the city is not on the hook in any way for removing it.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume said she agreed the ordinance should be removed. Councilor Mark Eastman asked what problem the city was trying to solve. He noted that all vehicles must be inspected each year by state law and he didn’t see the point of having the ordinance.
Councilor Robert Theberge said his only concern was a liability and safety issue and he wanted to hear from the police chief regarding his position on the matter.
Police Chief Daniel Bureau said he discussed the matter briefly with Laflamme and said that while he hadn’t had a lot of time to look into the ordinance he didn’t feel there is a need to have it on the books anymore.
Councilor Peter Morency said the city may assume more responsibility by putting something in place they may or may not be able to enforce.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she felt the city owes something to the people to protect their safety. She said she felt the city should require a permit and a criminal-background check for safety purposes. Berthiaume said she didn’t think requiring a permit is a bad idea.
Remillard and Berthiaume debated the issue of requiring criminal background checks. Remillard said the city requires people who have dogs to license their dogs and to bring in shot records as part of that licensing process, so why shouldn’t the city require background checks for those operating a cab or ride-share service.
Berthiaume said the city is not the employer of those individuals and shouldn’t necessarily require such a background check.
Mayor said the idea originally of the ordinance is that some companies had nice cabs, while other businesses had poor vehicles and were looking to cut corners in order to operate their businesses.
After some further discussion, Laflamme said the process would require that the city have a public hearing, describing the process as similar to that for enacting an ordinance, but in reverse. She said she would prepare something to be presented to council at a future meeting.
The council also voted unanimously to award the inflow and infiltration building demolition contract to Always Wrecking LLC in the amount of $807,678.75. Laflamme said the project is part of the city’s ongoing inflow and infiltration project and that the city received three bids for the contract, with Always Wrecking LLC being the lowest bid on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.