BERLIN — During Monday’s meeting, the council also discussed a proposed services agreement with Berlin Emergency Medical Services.
Berlin Fire Chief James Watkins said he was asked by former City Manager Jim Wheeler back in November of 2021 to take over negotiations on the city’s EMS contract. Watkins said since taking over the negotiations he had been going back and forth with Berlin Emergency Medical Services and that the parties came up with an agreement that he feels protects the city better than past contracts.
Watkins said there were several small verbiage changes to the agreement, but he said a few of the more substantive changes Monday. Watkins said Berlin Emergency Medical Services wanted a five-year contract and that he countered with a two-year contract with an option for a third, the parties ultimately agreed upon a three-year term.
On page 3 of the agreement, Watkins said there was language that said that if the fire department uses supplies on a medical call Berlin Emergency Medical Services will replace the supplies used.
Watkins also said language on page 4 of the agreement that the fire department will be reimbursed for any services provided above basic EMT level.
The discussion then shifted to the fact that Berlin Emergency Medical Services calls are routed through the Berlin Police Department’s dispatch. Before COVID-19, medical calls would go through BEMS, but now calls are routed through Berlin Police Department, which Grenier said has put a strain on staff at the department.
Grenier also made the point that the city is paying a lot of money to Berlin Emergency Medical Services as a subsidy as well as the city’s own costs with respect to dispatching at the police department.
Berthiaume said the police department is now dispatching 100 percent of Berlin Emergency Medical Services’ calls and that due to handling those calls the department has seen a 63 percent increase in call volume.
Grenier said he personally would not support a contract longer than three years. He also referenced a clause in the contract that binds the city to a 60-day notice requirement to get out of the contract, but he said there is no similar clause for Berlin Emergency Medical Services. He said both parties should be tied to the 60-day clause.
The proposed terms of the contract are that in year one (Fiscal Year 2023) the city would pay a subsidy to Berlin Emergency Medical Services $31,412.85 per month, in year two the city would pay $32,669.36 and in year three, the city would pay $33,976.14 per month.
Grenier said that in addition to the subsidy, the city is also paying for the fire department to assist on calls, which he said is currently an unknown cost, as well as the cost to fund the dispatch center at the police department.
No action was taken on the proposed agreement as the council wanted changes made on the notice requirement and clarification on other issues addressed before approving the agreement.
During the work session Monday, the council also made the following decisions regarding requested property tax abatements:
1327 Main St. was denied; 290 Howard St. was denied; a property located on Third Avenue was approved; 1 Lovett St. was approved; 626 Cheshire St. was approved; and 199 Coos St. was approved.
