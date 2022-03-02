ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The Berlin Sun invited candidates for contested select board races in Dummer, Randolph, and Shelburne to submit brief statements explaining their candidacy and asked them to include a picture.
In Dummer, Christopher Holt and Dennis Bachand are running for one 3-year seat.
In Shelburne, Lucy Evans , Kevin Daniels, and Matthew Hickey are running for one 3-year seat.
In Randolph, Paul Jadis and Dwald Steinmann are running for one 3-year seat.
Submitting statements were Christopher Holt from Dummer, Lucy Evans from Sheburne, and Dwald Steinmann from Randolph. We also have a picture of Jadis but Evans and Holt declined to send pictures.
Voting for elected positions will be held in all three towns from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8: in Dummer, at Dummer Town Hall, 75 Hill Road, Dummer; in Shelburne at Shelburne Town Hall, 74 Village Road, Shelburne; and Randolph, at Randolph Town Hall, 130 Durand Road, Randolph.
Dewald Steinmann
As my first time running for candidacy to becoming the newest member of the town of Randolph board of selectmen, I am thankful for a chance to be directly helping the community. Randolph has strong representation and as a possible candidate, I aim to join and continue to strive in building and leading the town toward new goals for the next few years. Being a member of Randolph, I know how important it is to make a better future for my family and neighbors. Your consideration is appreciated, and the best of luck to everyone on Election Day.
Lucy Evans
I have been a long time resident of the town of Shelburne. I have also served on the board of selectpersons for quite a few years. As a member of the board, I have served as the town health officer and the welfare coordinator. I am seeking reelection this year to continue with projects already in motion. My goal has always been the betterment of the town of Shelburne and its residents.
I feel that as a selectperson, it is my duty to be fiscally responsible; but at the same time, maintaining our infrastructure.
Christopher Holt
My name is Chris Holt. I am currently a selectman for the town of Dummer. I am seeking to run as a selectman for another term. It has been a pleasure to serve the people of Dummer and it would be an honor to continue to do so for another three years.
Thank you to all the residents of Dummer for your support in the town. We are very fortunate to live in this beautiful place with wonderful people. I am grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.