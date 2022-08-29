BERLIN — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Berlin last Friday to celebrate the awarding of a $19.5 million RAISE grant for reconstruction of all the streets and sidewalks in the city’s downtown along with the installation of an innovative snowmelt system.

Buttigieg said he was inspired by Berlin’s tenacity in going after what is formally known as a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant. This was the city’s third application for the grant.

