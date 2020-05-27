BERLIN — Burgess BioPower continues to move forward on its plan to co-locate a hydroponic commercial greenhouse on the former mill property using waste heat generated by its steam condenser. The biomass plant is also working with the city on its application to heat streets and sidewalks in the downtown with some of that waste heat.
The 75-megawatt biomass plant is the largest generator of renewable energy in the state and Cate Street Ops Vice President Sarah Boone calls it one of the state’s “crown jewels”. She said the company is focused on renewable green energy and noted both the greenhouse and snowmelt projects fit that objective.
The plant has a complicated financial structure with Cate Street Ops Inc., the managing equity and at least three affiliated companies. But Cate Street Ops Executive Vice President Dammon Frecker said the Berlin plant is not part of Cate Street Capital, which earlier this month filed for bankruptcy in New Hampshire. Frecker explained that Cate Street Capital is a separate entity tied to the Great Northern Paper mill project in East Millinocket, Maine. Cate Street Capital’s effort to reopen the paper mill failed and Cate Street Capital was heavily criticized for keeping $16 million in state tax credits. An investigation by the Portland Press Herald alleged Cate Street Capital inflated the value of its investment.
In contrast, Cate Street Ops enjoys a good relationship with the city of Berlin. Mayor Paul Grenier testified in Concord that Burgess BioPower was the first economic development success story in Berlin in years. Two years ago, the city and regional officials lobbied the legislation and Gov. Chris Sununu to pass a bill that extended for three years over-market rates for power generated by the facility. Grenier has lauded Burgess BioPower as a model corporate citizen.
Boone said Burgess BioPower is working to help maintain jobs and expand economic development in the North Country. The biomass plant employs 27 people and the greenhouse would add another 30. The plant is a major purchaser of low-grade wood, purchasing approximately 800,000 tons annually. Between wood purchases and contracts with regional contractors and suppliers, the company estimates it creates another 323 jobs and over $65 million in economic activity annually.
This year, Burgess BioPower will pay Berlin an estimated $1.8 million as its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes. The figure includes a set $1.35 million payment plus a percentage of gross revenues from renewable energy credits received for the plant. Burgess BioPower is also a major purchaser of water and sewer services from the city.
Frecker said the facility is finalizing the engineering and design so they can take the greenhouse proposal to the Berlin planning board for site plan review. He noted he was too aggressive when he met with the planning board last fall for a conceptual review and predicted he would return by the end of 2019 for site plan. Frecker said they need to get through the permitting process and are now hoping to start construction in the spring of 2021.
They are also looking for a developer for the $25 million four-acre greenhouse that would grow one million pounds of baby leafy greens a year. Site work is already underway with the removal of an old warehouse.
Burgess BioPower was awarded a $500,000 grant from the state to build a thermal energy recovery system to allow it to take heated water currently released as steam and use it to heat the greenhouse. That system will also allow the biomass plant to provide heated water for the city’s proposed snowmelt system. Frecker said both projects combined would use less than a quarter of the available waste heat available, allowing for additional development on the site.
