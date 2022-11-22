BERLIN —The Brown School, one of eight public schools built in Berlin in the early decades of the 20th century, at a time when the city’s population was at least double what it is now, is now on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.

The red brick-exterior school, located at 190 Norway St., off Route 16 (Main Street), welcomed hundreds of elementary school students over the years to its classrooms, following its dedication on Nov. 24, 1914 — 108 years ago.

