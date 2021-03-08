BERLIN — Brookfield Renewable Energy met with the planning board last week in a conceptual review of its proposed battery storage project. Brookfield has an option on 3.8 acres of city land behind the district courthouse on Main Street where it is planning to install a 14-megawatt battery storage project.
Outlining the layout, Don Bouchard of Horizons Engineering said the site is east of the railroad and near two of Brookfield’s hydroelectric plants as well as electric transmission lines.
The eight batteries will be enclosed in individual metal air conditioned modular containers on a slab foundation. A 7-foot high chain link fence around the containers will provide security.
Bouchard said the site is 400 feet from the nearest residential property and about 250 feet from the courthouse property. He said there will be no loud noises from the batteries. There will be a couple of security lights at night but any lighting will comply with Dark Sky guidelines.
Trevor Davis and Jason Spreyer of Brookfield said the batteries will harness energy that would otherwise be curtailed or unused from the company’s five hydroelectric plants on the Androscoggin River between Dummer and Shelburne.
The batteries, Davis said, will provide Brookfield with “additional operational flexibility to accommodate changes in river flow and in market conditions that would allow us to optimize the use of our existing hydro facility.”
Spreyer explained that storage projects help balance out demands on the New England transmission grid, on both the generation and supply sides. He said these batteries can respond within milliseconds to signals from ISO New England, the non-profit organization that oversees the electric power system in the six states and go from charging to discharging energy.
Spreyer said battery storage projects also help more renewable energy sources come on line. He said some renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, produce power intermittently when the wind is blowing or its sunny out, making it less predictable than other generation sources.
He said having storage allows the cheaper renewables to come on the grid and should eventually lead to a cheaper energy future.
Spreyer said he expects that a lot of the power generated by the company’s hydroelectric facilities will be consumed locally but said it is difficult to track.
Fire Assistant Fire Chief Peter Donovan asked about venting around the battery units and Davis said the individual enclosures will have vents on top and because each is fully containerized, a fire could not spread from one to the next. He also said the site will be monitored at all times.
Noting the project is within the Androscoggin river floodplain, one board member asked about the material composition of the batteries and what protections are in place to mitigate any catastrophic event that might occur.
Bouchard said the project has to meet the criteria of the state’s Shoreland Protection Act.
Davis said it will be a lithium ion battery system and promised they will provide additional information on protections that will be put in place when they go for site plan review.
Thanking the board, Brookfield said it plans to return for site plan approval and the project also requires a special use permit. Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said both can be addressed at the same meeting.
Brookfield paid the city $20,000 for a one-year option on the site last fall, with the ability to renewed it for an additional six months for $15,000.
If Brookfield decides to go through with the project, the money paid for the options will go toward the $92,000 purchase price. A condition of the agreement is that Brookfield agree to negotiate a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the project with the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.