MILAN — Berlin Airport Authority members on June 29 decided to pursue leasing land at Berlin Regional Airport to the New Hampshire National Guard rather than selling the land outright.
The authority voted last August to donate up to 5 acres of land at the airport, located at 800 East Side River Road in Milan, to the N.H. National Guard to build a hangar and bunkhouse. The airport, owned by the city of Berlin and classified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a general aviation facility, is about 8 miles from downtown Berlin and has a single 5,200-foot runway.
The National Guard has proposed setting up a base of operations for North Country aviation missions at its vacant armory on Route 16 in Berlin and housing a Blackhawk helicopter at the airport. National Guard buildings at the airport would be surrounded by a fence. The Guard plans to use the facilities both as a base for high-mountain rescues and for training.
At the August meeting, Airport Manager Marcel Leveille told the authority that the National Guard would prefer to own rather than lease land at the airport and if the National Guard leaves at some future time, ownership of the buildings would go to the airport.
At the authority meeting last Wednesday, however, both Eric Grenier of HEB Engineering Associates and representatives of N.H. Air National Guard said they now think it may be easier and quicker to get a lease agreement signed than an outright sale.
They said arranging a sale would be problematic and time consuming, and would require more paperwork.
All parties also agreed that if the proposed training area did not work out, a lease would be easier to nullify.
Greiner also said that with a lease, the authority could retain future control of the land.
“In a lease agreement, we can state that if the lease expires then the land reverts back to the authority,” he said. “If we sell then the Federal Aviation Administration will demand full market value and then we have no control over the outcome of the land if the Guard leaves. A lease, whether it is for five, 10 or even 50 years allows us that control.”
He went on to say the lease would allow all the parties involved to draft a document spelling out everyone’s responsibilities, needs and what will happen to the land and buildings if the lease is terminated.
“In a lease we can specify everyone’s agreement and leave a part in there to review the lease every so often to see if all the participants needs and responsibilities are being met or if there are issues that need to be addressed,” he said. “If the Guard needs more or less acreage that can be decided at that time in a review.”
Selectman Lee Dube of Milan said that the town of Milan would be interested in hours of operation, a schedule of training and notification of other National Guard aircraft using the airport in addition to the Blackhawk helicopters that would be stationed there.
“We understand that emergencies do happen but if there are special operations then those could be posted to the Milan website so people would have an idea of what is going on,” Dube said.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said, “We must be cognizant of the neighbors.”
Dube said that the selectman had asked the guard to come to the airport with helicopters and information on what the National Guard proposal entails to meet with the public and the citizens of Milan.
The board decided to have its members and the Milan selectmen to put together their ideas of what they would like to see in a draft agreement and send those to Eric Grenier to be written into a draft.
That draft will become a model to begin negotiations with the National Guard.
Eric Grenier said whatever draft the authority decided upon then should be sent to NH Department of Transportation and the FAA for their approval and suggestions before the final signing.
Airport manager Mark Leveille said that there are only nine airplanes registered out of Berlin and he hoped that a push could be made to get others to register their planes at the Berlin airport.
“It helps to prove the use of the airport,” Leveille said.
Leveille also brought up the idea of a public hanger. “I get calls from people that are happy that they can get fuel here, but they are also looking for a hanger to store their plane while they are here,” he said. “They are willing to pay rent while they are here for a few days or weeks. It might be a way to increase traffic.”
Leveille said the Fryeburg, Maine airport has built a public hanger, adding, “I would be interested to see if it increased air traffic for them.”
Eric Grenier and Leveille were directed by the board to research any information regarding public hangers from other airports and present it to the Authority’s next meeting.
Eric Grenier told the board that the next phase of fencing is ready to begin soon and that none of it would affect the snowmobile trails that border the airport nor would the proposed National Guard site.
