BERLIN — A popular long-standing tradition at Berlin Middle High School pairs a scavenger hunt of sorts with Valentine’s Day, where students seek out their own hearts for the opportunity to win a variety of prizes.
BMHS Family Consumer Science teacher Elaine Connary said the event, entitled “Hunting for Hearts” is a tradition at the school dating back over 20 years. She said the idea came from a conference where another Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter was doing it and the local BMHS FCCLA chapter adopted the approach as its own.
Connary said the activity involves every student in the school writing their names on individual hearts, which are then cut in half and hung around the school’s cafeteria. The idea being that students have to find both pieces of their personal heart and reunited the pieces in order to win a prize. Students have been working the past few weeks preparing their hearts, which will be placed in the cafeteria just before Valentine’s Day on Monday. Beginning Monday morning, students can begin the hunt to find the lost pieces of their hearts.
Connary said in the past, hearts were hung in the hallways, but the project has moved to the cafeteria to allow students to start their search a little earlier Monday morning.
Connary said not only have students gotten involved in the project, but the faculty has as well. Faculty members also create their own individual hearts, which are hung in the school’s office for faculty to locate both pieces.
Once both pieces are reunited, their owners proceed to tables set up in one of the hallways of the school to get a prize. Prizes include stuffed animals, footballs, rubber duckies, ring pops and an assortment of other items. The prizes are bought with funds the FCCLA has at its disposal from fundraising and other activities throughout the school year.
Connary said one of the goals of Hunting for Hearts is to ensure students get something on Valentine’s Day at no cost to the students.
Connary said the event is very popular with students and is something they look forward to each year. The hearts are so popular many students place their completed hearts on their lockers for the rest of the school year. Even during the peak of COVID-19 last year, when many other activities were canceled, Hunting for Hearts went on.
“This was one of those activities that it was just so important for kids to be able to do,” Connary said. “It helped provide some normalcy to student’s lives.”
Connary said the event is so popular that in a previous year, following a snowstorm that kept some of the students from Milan out of the classroom, the hearts remained up at student request after Valentine’s Day so those students would have the opportunity to locate their hearts.
“The kids really get into it,” Connary said.
How do they keep all of these hearts in order you might ask, especially where there are students who may have similar first names or last names? Connary said the school has several methods to ensure students get their heart and not a portion of someone else’s.
First, each grade’s heart has a specific color. Second, students, especially those that may have similar names, will have different color markers they use to put their names on a heart. Finally, the hearts are cut with zigzag and other patterns so that putting one’s heart together is akin to putting puzzle pieces together and no two hearts are exactly alike.
On Wednesday morning, two students, Skylar Kinney and Drake LeVeille were busy cutting hearts to be placed in the school’s cafeteria.
In addition to Hunting for Hearts, students in the Art of Cuisine class handmake boxes of chocolates to be distributed to each faculty member at the school as a Valentine’s Day gift. Connary said not only do students make the chocolates themselves by hand, but they also craft the boxes to place the chocolates in.
BMHS student Kaedynce Boucher was busy dipping an assortment of candies into chocolate to be placed in boxes for the faculty on Wednesday.
Connary said the activity works as a nice educational production unit for the students, in which they learn the process that goes into making chocolates.
