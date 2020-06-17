By Barbara Tetreault
BERLIN — The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority Monday rejected a counteroffer from North Country Growers to extend the purchase and sales agreement for the 170-acre city parcel the company wants for its commercial greenhouse project.
BIDPA Chair Michael Caron said the authority has been approached by other entities interested in the property, including another greenhouse developer. He said the authority is now free to negotiate a purchase and sales agreement with any interested party including North Country Growers.
North Country Growers President Dr. Richard Rosen said BIDPA’s decision not to renew his company’s option does not change its interest in the site. He said they are still actively pursuing the project and working to finalize the financing.
Caron said the initial purchase and sales agreement, signed in July 2017, gave North Country Growers a two-month option to purchase the property for $680,000 in exchange for $20,000.
If the sale went through, the $20,000 would be applied towards the purchase price.
Since the initial signing, the option has been renewed nine times with the city receiving a total of $80,000 in deposits.
The last option expired on Feb. 28 and BIDPA agreed to extend the option to the end of March while the parties negotiated.
Finally, last month, BIDPA voted to extend the agreement through Sept. 30, but would require a non-refundable $100,000 deposit. North Country Growers countered with an offer for a $25,000 non-refundable deposit.
Caron asked the BIDPA board if it wanted to accept North Country Growers’s counteroffer.
Noting North Country Growers has had an option on the property for about three years, board member Roland Olivier said the developer can’t seem to close the deal. With other interest being shown in the property, he recommended BIDPA reject the counteroffer.
Board member Dick Huot said he thought BIDPA had shown a lot of good faith in dealing with North Country Growers.
Board member Steve Halle said rejecting the counteroffer does not stop North Country Growers from submitting a new purchase and sale offer for the property in the future.
On a motion by Olivier, the board voted unanimously to reject the $25,000 counteroffer from North Country Growers.
Rosen said North Country Growers is actively pursuing its plan to build and operate two 10-acre greenhouse on the city property off the East Milan Road. The greenhouses would produce 15 million heads of lettuce and 8 million pounds of tomatoes annually and employ approximately 80 people.
Rosen said he had two major institutions were interested in investing but he rejected them as inappropriate for the project. He said the institutions disagreed with his philosophy of hiring local people and paying good wages and benefits. He said they pushed for hiring temporary, seasonal workers.
“We will not build and operate our project with imported labor,” he said.
Rosen said the use of more advanced technology allows North Country Growers to pay good wages and be commercially competitive. He said he is now talking to a foreign entity that is interested in the project.
Rosen also noted there have been a number of delays that have had an effect on the project timeline. He said special state legislation was required to enter into a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the city, a boundary line on the property had to be shifted, and then COVID-19 hit.
“These are not normal times,” he said.
