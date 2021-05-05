BERLIN — For her 38 years of work in education, Berlin Superintendent of Schools Julie King was recognized with the prestigious 2021 Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award.
The award is given out annually by Coos County Family Health Services to honor the “extraordinary, often unrecognized contributions that women have made to the families of our region.”
The presentations were made Tuesday afternoon in an outdoor ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin.
“Julie King has devoted her entire career to improving the lives of North Country residents. As a teacher, a principal, and more recently as superintendent of Berlin Public Schools, Julie has prioritized the needs of our North Country youth and their families; she shows us her commitment to improving outcomes for our most cherished resource — our children — every single day,” said Berlin High Director of Special Services Martha Miller in nominating King.
The award notes King became superintendent with the enormous challenge of consolidating the three schools into two and, while not an easy task, made the implementation appear effortless. It said she included all the stakeholders in the process and put her efforts into making it work.
On top of that, after completing the consolidation, the country was hit with the pandemic and the school system was forced to make massive adjustments in a very short time. Once again, King is credited with her strong leadership bringing the school district through a very challenging time.
“She is an outstanding leader, doing the things of superheroes, faced with great challenges, particularly recently, and she managed to bring her strength to every decision, while empowering those around her to do their best work to support children,” the citation states.
A native of Berlin, King is a 1986 graduate of Berlin High School. She taught math at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield before accepting a similar position in 2002 at Berlin High.
From 2008 to 2010, she was chair of the math department before leaving to accept the position of vice principal at Kennett High School in Conway.
King returned to Berlin three years later, after she was hired as principal at Hillside Elementary School. In 2019, she was selected as the superintendent for Berlin's SAU 3.
King earned her bachelor of science degree in mathematics from the College of Lifelong Learning, graduating summa cum laude in 2000, and received her master of education degree in educational leadership with a principal's certification for grades K-12 from Plymouth State College in May 2010. She received her certification of advanced graduate studies in educational leadership with a superintendent certification K-12 from Plymouth State University.
