BERLIN — The Berlin school district will now go with a phased-in reopening during the week of Sept. 8, allowing students a full day to meet their teachers, visit their classrooms, and learn COVID-19 procedures. It also will provide school officials the opportunity to make adjustments as needed and test the bus schedule.
At last week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Julie King said staff has been busy working on the reopening plan and there have been changes based on input from both the school board and the public.
Under the phased-in schedule approved by the board, both schools will open Tuesday, Sept 8.
The middle high school will open with the eighth and ninth grades and the elementary school with the second and fifth grades. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, it will be seventh and 10th grades at the middle high school and first and fourth grades at the elementary school. On Thursday, Sept. 10, sixth and 11th grades will be at the middle high school and kindergarten and third grades at the elementary school. On Friday, Sept. 11, the seniors will be at the middle high school and remote learners at both schools will pick up their materials.
The schedule assumes positive cases of the coronavirus remain low in the area and the district can resume classes in the buildings. Officials have said 15 positive cases in the county or seven positive cases in the Androscoggin Valley would force schools to go to all remote learning on at least a temporary basis. The school district could also move into remote learning on a temporary basis if there is insufficient staff due to absenteeism or the district is unable to obtain needed supplies to meet state guidelines.
Another major change is the decision to provide face-to-face instruction five days a week to grades four and five in addition to students in grades K-3. Parents had requested fourth and fifth grades receive five days instead of three as the original schedule provided. The board approved hiring another elementary teacher on a one-year contract to allow the added instruction.
Elementary Principal Tammy Fauteux explained that figuring class sizes to fit the number of staff and social distancing requirements has been extremely challenging. She said most classrooms in the building can accommodate only 16 to 20 students while maintaining 3 feet of social distancing.
Fauteux said they are creating a recess schedule and have identified three play areas. She also reported the after-school program is working on a schedule to allow it to accommodate the early dismissal time.
Students in K-3 will eat lunch in the cafeteria while Grades 4 and 5 will eat lunch at their desk. The school will serve a “grab and go” breakfast.
Middle High School Principal Mike Kelley said his school will be staggering entrance times and will use three entrances. He said students will not be using the lockers because they tend to congregate there and instead they will be allowed to carry a backpack. There will be assigned seating in every classroom and in the cafeteria. He said they are trying to keep groups of students from each classroom together.
King said she does not have final enrollment figures because many registrations and withdrawals occur the last two weeks but noted last year the figure was about 1,100.
She said about 30 percent of parents opted to have their students educated remotely.
The superintendent assured the board that while staff is spending a lot of time on classroom numbers and schedules, there is still a focus on academics.
King said schools were thrown into remote learning in March and she said they still have a lot of work “to get it to a better place.” She said that is a focus and showed the board a template the assistant principals have developed for Chrome Classroom, the Google educational software.
In addition to hiring a temporary teacher, the board had previously approved hiring a full-time substitute teacher for the year and extra classroom monitors. All the positions are temporary and will be funded from the federal CARES money provided to the district.
