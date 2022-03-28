BERLIN — The Berlin School Board spent a significant portion of its meeting Thursday discussing issues relating to bullying in the schools after several members of the public spoke about the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Berlin residents Lori Korzen, Ravenmoon Hart and Jared Hart spoke to the school board and specifically referenced issues relating to bullying in the schools.
Korzen said that when she had children in the schools they were bullied and she came to support Jared Hart, who had previously spoken to the Berlin City Council about the bullying he experienced at Berlin Middle High School.
Jared's mother, Ravenmoon Hart, began by making an impassioned plea to the school district to do something to help her children who have been the victims of bullying in the schools. Hart read a letter from one of her sons regarding his experiences with bullying in the school system.
“You guys gotta help us,” Hart said. “Someone has to do something.”
Jared recounted his experiences with bullying, telling the board he has been attending Berlin High School since his freshman year. He said he has been called derogatory names and has been told by multiple people to kill himself.
He said he has been bullied for his gender identity after coming out as transgender. He also said his brothers have been threatened. He said he is afraid to go to school due to the extent of the bullying he has suffered. He said he simply wants to graduate at this point.
Berlin schools Superintendent Julie King then spent some time going through how the school district handles complaints of bullying and harassment. King said the number of incidents, the number of students who were victims of the complaints and the number of students who were disciplined for harassment or bullying must be provided annually to the state.
According to King, there were 12 incidents of bullying reported in 2017 at the middle high school, nine incidents in 2018, 12 incidents in 2019, 22 incidents in 2020 and one incident in 2021.
King said bullying is very specifically defined by the state. She said even if an incident does not meet the state’s definition of bullying it doesn’t mean the issue is not addressed. If it is an action that is not permitted by the district it is handled through discipline or other means.
King said the district’s policy is modeled on the state rules and follows a specific investigation framework.
With respect to 2020, for example, King said 10 of the 22 reported incidents met the state’s requirement to be classified as bullying. King said school administrators go through reporting forms provided for the purpose of investigation. She said when an investigation is conducted the administrators will attach their notes from the investigation as well as their final judgment regarding the allegations for each reported incident.
She said the district doesn’t have as many reported incidents of bullying at the elementary school level as at the middle-high school level.
King then told the board that the district has several policies in place from K-12 to help students with any issues that may exist with respect to interacting with other students. She said at the elementary level it is common to have students come into the system who have not interacted socially with other children. In those cases, the school helps the children to learn proper social interaction.
King said as children reach puberty their social interactions change as students begin to have crushes and other attachments to students, which educators help students to work through.
When students reach high school, King said it is common for ninth and tenth graders to be in administrator’s offices with a variety of issues that often are due to a lack of communication or social skills. King defined this as “social-emotional learning.”
King said the district brings in the Enriched Learning Center whose staff comes in and runs six-week groups where students who are identified as needing additional training in social or communication skills receive that training. Those students who need more one-on-one support receive that instruction from staff in-house.
King said she believes bullying to be isolated incidents, but said incidents do exist and the district works to resolve those situations where they present themselves.
King said she would be giving a more formal presentation to the city council on bullying at its April 4 meeting.
The board then began asking questions regarding issues relating to transgender students.
King said the district has had transgender students, even at the elementary school. She said the district has policies in place to support transgender students. For instance, she said if a student asks to be referred to by a different gendered pronoun, the staff is instructed as to the student’s desires. King noted some students have also come forward to ask to start clubs and groups. She said the district has had student-centered groups in the past.
King said the district has had quite a few transgender students over the years who have gone through the system and graduated, including one who was hired to work at the school as a staff member, and that they proceeded through the system without suffering bullying.
Board member Matthew Buteau asked who generally handles the investigations.
King said the assistant principals at the respective schools are responsible for handling disciplinary matters.
Berlin Middle High School Principal Mike Kelley briefly discussed how investigations are handled. He said when a complaint comes in every report is taken seriously and the district investigates every report in a thorough manner.
Board member Jeanne Charest asked whether there was any training in place for students regarding transgender students.
King said there is part of the elementary school curriculum where the guidance counselor has a discussion with classes regarding transgender students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.