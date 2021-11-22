BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Education last Thursday discussed Education Commissioner Frank Edelbut’s announcement of a website created to report complaints under House Bill 2. The bill, signed into law June 25, added a prohibition of teaching so-called “divisive concepts” related to race and gender to state law pertaining to the freedom from discrimination in workplaces and education.
Superintendent Julie King referred to an op-ed in Thursday’s Berlin Sun by Carl Ladd about the actions taken by the commissioner. King said that Ladd’s op-ed concerned the group Moms for Liberty, whose New Hampshire state chapter offered a $500 bounty via social media for the first person to report a public school teacher for violating the provisions of the bill.
King said Berlin has not had any issues or complaints regarding violation of HB 2 but she said some districts have gotten calls from the commissioner himself regarding the issues.
She noted that issues relating to critical race theory have people charged up across the state, but that Berlin had no such issues. She said the district has been fortunate that they don’t have calls coming in from the Department of Education regarding complaints.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu denounced bounties being placed to encourage people to report teachers.
“The Governor condemns the tweet referencing ‘bounties’ and any sort of financial incentive is wholly inappropriate and has no place,” Sununu’s spokesperson, Ben Vihstadt, said in an email.
School vouchers
Board member Nathan Morin presented updates on the state’s school choice program and offered several of his concerns about the program.
The program establishes an Education Savings Account for families to use taxpayer funds to pay for tuition at private schools, home learning programs and other non-public school programs.
Morin said he felt the program was moving the state in the wrong direction. He cited statistics from Reaching Higher N.H., a non-profit entity out of Concord.
He said the school voucher program affects 4,635 students at a total of $8.1 million, which he said are funds coming directly out of the education trust fund, which should be going to public schools.
Morin added that of the 4,635 students, the vast majority were already enrolled in private school programs and that only 17 percent of those students would be leaving public schools to participate in the program.
Morin said, “I feel that this is just a backdoor way for people who are pushing for privatization of our school systems to access funds they should not have access to.
Morin then read a news article written by Thomas Caldwell in InDepthNH.org regarding a proposed amendment to HB 607 that would allow school districts to establish Education Freedom Accounts using local money.
Morin said he feels it is important that the board be active in the upcoming legislative session. He said he felt that the assault on the public school system was progressing at a fast pace.
Morin suggested drafting a letter to be submitted to local state representatives and senator to determine how they would be planning to vote on the amendment to HB 607.
Morin then referenced State Rep. Robert Theberge (R-Berlin), who recently was elected to Berlin City Council, who would be one of the people who would not only be voting on the proposed amendment in Concord but who would also be responsible for voting on the district’s budget as part of his role on the city council.
Morin said Theberge in particular would be a person that the board would want to determine where he stands on the issue and should be called out if the vote is not favorable for the school district.
King said the voucher program would include five students in the district. She said this year, the district would receive all of its funding for those five students, then half the next year and then zero dollars after that. She did say though that other students could choose to sign up for the program.
King also added that the argument from those in favor of vouchers is that while the district does receive less money it will incur fewer costs so the figures balance out. But she noted that this is not always true as the district has experienced recently due to population loss in Berlin and the accompanying loss of students.
Board Member Jeanne Charest said she intends, as do others, that their tax dollars go to the public school system, not to private schools.
King added that the Berlin School Ddistrict also takes in students who do not attend Berlin schools for sports and other activities, which costs the district money it is not reimbursed for.
Winter sports protocols
The board unanimously approved the district’s winter sports protocols as submitted by Athletic Director Craig Melanson.
According to the protocols, face coverings will be required for:
1. All spectators.
2. All game personnel except for game officials.
3. All bus trips.
4. Basketball players, when not actively participating in games and practices.
5. All players and coaches in locker rooms.
6. All spirit team members, when not actively cheering during games.
7. Ice hockey players not receiving a regular playing shift.
8. All players and coaches in huddles when social distancing cannot be achieved.
All clothing and practice/game materials must be taken home with the athletes at the end of practices and games. Also, there will be no sharing of water bottles. Mouthguards are recommended but not required.
Extra basketballs have been purchased and will be disinfected once pulled from a game.
There will also be assigned seating on team buses traveling to games.
