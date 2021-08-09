BERLIN — Berlin police are seeking the public’s help in solving a series of burglaries at the Nucar Notre Dame Arena and Harvest Christian Fellowship.
The Nucar Notre Dame on Hillside Avenue was burglarized twice in a one week period — on July 25 and again on Aug. 1. Police are not releasing details of the loss to protect the investigation underway. The department said it has received several leads and encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Wade Goulet at (603) 752-3131.
The department is still investigating the June 22 and June 25 burglaries at the Harvest Christian Fellowship on Willow Street. While not releasing details, police said the burglaries resulted in significant loss to the fellowship. Anyone with information about the break-in at the church is asked to contact Detective Eric Benjamin at (603) 752-3131.
The department put out statement saying, “The police department is asking for assistance from the public to solve these crimes. Anyone that observes suspicious persons or sounds in their neighborhood are urged to contact the police department immediately at (603) 752-3131. Citizens are asked to not approach suspicious subjects, but are encouraged to document the subjects physical, clothing and vehicle descriptions."
Berlin police are also urging residents and business owners to ensure all doors and windows are locked prior to leaving for the evening. Owners are cautioned to secure any valuables as well as securing all possible entry point before leaving the business. Police recommend that businesses leave a light on inside their business to aid the increased police patrols in determining if a break-in has occurred or is in progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.