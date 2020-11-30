BERLIN — Berlin police are investigating the death of a seven month old infant. Berlin Deputy Police Chief Dan Buteau said infant died Sunday. Berlin police responded to the home that afternoon. No further details were released a as of press time.
Latest News
- Rumble strips planned for Route 2, including fatal accident site
- Gorham’s overall 2020 tax rate set at $31.85
- Berlin Police investigating death of infant
- New Campground Owner wants to move ahead with developing site
- 491 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday
- Group purchases land near Jericho State Park for off-road recreation park
- Indian Stream Health Center bolsters behavioral health team
- Obituary: Marion M. (Sheridan) Oleson
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Ski areas: Changes coming to the slopes
- Obituary: Lois Jean Garland
- Property of the Week: Charming Madison Hobbit house
- Conway selectmen mull where 'to go' in N. Conway
- Jail house calls lead judge to hold Conway man
- Group purchases land near Jericho State Park for off-road recreation park
- Bus drivers needed; demand may be worse in January
- 'Journey to North Pole' patrons object to vouchers
- Post 46 to serve Thanksgiving meals
- Berlin's tax rate drops $3.87
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jessica Bellamy: We can decarbonize our economy simply by going vegan (5)
- Quddus Snyder: To my Trumpster friends: Don't cry, you'll get over it (4)
- Paul Schuepp: Conway Daily Sun can do better than promote fake news (4)
- Larry Winefield: Payback including seeing Trump in chains and orange jumpsuit (3)
- Jeanne Beller: Walmart putting profits ahead of public safety (3)
- Barry Ennis: Stores should require, not ask, customers to mask up (2)
- Then & Now: One grand hotel that did not go up in smoke (2)
- Tele-Talk responses: Do you think New Hampshire should join Maine and Massachusetts in requiring masks to be worn in public? (2)
- Governor issues mask mandate for N.H. (2)
- Tom McLaughlin: What's the rush? (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.