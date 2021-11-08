BERLIN — The Berlin City Council recently unanimously approved allowing the Berlin School District to proceed with the replacement of the roof at the Berlin Middle High School.
Berlin School Superintendent Julie King came before the city council Oct. 27, during the council’s work session to update the council on where the district is with respect to capital improvement projects to be funded with funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program.
King said the school has three ESSER-based funds. ESSER I was mostly spent last year and not much is left in that fund. King said ESSER II has $1,678,436.35 available, while ESSER III has $3,716,220.24 available, which means there are over $5.3 million available for capital improvement projects.
During her presentation, King said replacement of the HVAC system at the middle-high school building was the main priority, but initial cost estimates for that project, received earlier in the year, were $3 million. She said the district is working with a couple of firms who said the price would have gone up since April and will continue to increase. King said the HVAC system at the middle-high school is original to the school, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
“It is beyond its life,” King said of the HVAC system.
King said the elementary school’s HVAC system still has a few more years of useful life left.
During her presentation, King said the second priority for the school district would be to replace the roofs at the district’s school buildings. She said the roofs at both schools were redone in 1998 with a 20-year life span. She said the roofs have been leaking in spots for quite a few years now adding the district had been using White-Knight roof coating to help with the issue.
King said in presenting a proposal to the Berlin Board of Education last week, the board had several options on how to proceed. She said completion of the HVAC project was still developing so the board could hold off on roof repairs and hope to eventually complete the HVAC project or it could proceed with the roof project and then do the HVAC project later while hopefully staying within the budgeted funds available.
King said when the roof work was done in 1998 it was insulated up to today’s standards. She said the structure of the roof is ready to go it just needs the membrane and contractors would replace any insulation in the roof that is wet.
King said she recommended and the school board approved the option of starting the roof project at the middle and high school with the hope of completing it before snow flies. She said the cost of the project is $1.89 million. One of the benefits she said of doing the roof now is that they can nail down the cost of the roof, which she said she had been told could increase by as much as 15 percent by the end of November. She said she recommended doing the middle-high school roof first since that is the building that will also need the HVAC system replacement. She said the proposal would take a long-range approach to the elementary school building.
Council member Michael Rozek said when the roof was replaced in 1998 it was built with a synthetic membrane roofing that was supposed to last 30 years. He said he was on the school board at the time and they went through a lot to get the roofs replaced. King said she had been told the life span of the roofs was 20 years.
Rozek then said he wanted the council to review the original contract because he was concerned that the roofs needed to be replaced earlier than the 30-year period he believed was warrantied for the roofs.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the council could do that but the issue is time-sensitive for the district. Grenier did ask if there was a way to get the contract for the original roofs and said the city may be able to contact the company to resolve the issue.
King reiterated the roof leaks in spots and has done so for some time.
Council member Mark Eastman said he knows that right now HVAC materials are hard to come by and he felt it was good that the district was being proactive and catching the issue with the roof before it is too late. He recommended repairing the roofs immediately.
Council member Lucie Remillard said she would hate to see the schedule for the roof repair delayed and ultimately made a motion to allow the school district to proceed with the replacement of the roof for $1.89 million with Imperial Roofing of Connecticut as the contractor. The motion was approved 8-0.
