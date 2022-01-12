LANCASTER — A Berlin man will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty In Coos County Superior Court last month to assaulting a Coos County Corrections officer while an inmate at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.
Christopher Plaisted Comeau, 30, of 122 Hillside Ave., was charged with two counts of assault by a prisoner for spitting in the face of a corrections officer and then throwing a cup at the officer and hitting him in the leg.
On one count of assault, Comeau was sentenced to serve three to six years in the state prison with credit for 140 days already served. He will be eligible to have one year of his minimum sentence suspended if he completes education and treatment programs in prison as directed and is of good behavior. He was given a two- to four-year sentence on the second assault charge, suspended on good behavior for five years.
Other recent sentencings in Coos County Superior Court include:
• Daniel Sterritt, 53, of the Northern N.H. Correctional Facility, Berlin, was found guilty of a charge of conspiracy to delivery of articles to prisoners. He was sentenced to serve one to two years, suspended on good behavior for three years and participation in treatment, education, and counseling programs. He was also fined $434.
• Chad Blais, 48,of Berlin was found guilty of two counts of burglary, two counts of willful concealment, and one count of criminal threatening. On one burglary count, he was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction with pretrial credit for 74 days and ordered to make restitution of $1,000 to Jericho Outdoors. On the second burglary charge, he was sentenced to serve three and a half to seven years, suspended on good behavior for 10 years. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, and ordered not to enter the premises of 79 Maple St., during his suspension. He was placed on probation for two years upon his release from jail on first burglary charge and ordered to make restitution of $821.
He was given a 12-month sentence on the criminal threatening charge, suspended for two years on good behavior and restitution of $202. Blais was given 12-month suspended sentences on each of the two willful concealment charges and ordered to make restitution of $83.52 to the Berlin Marketplace and $411.18 to Walmart. The sentences in the two burglary charges are consecutive while the other sentences are concurrent.
Daniel Dion, 59, of Milan was found guilty of criminal trespass, theft of services, and possession of a controlled drug. On the drug possession charge, he was sentenced to up to 12 months in the Coos House of Correction, suspended for three years on good behavior and participation in counseling, education or treatment programs as recommended. He also received a suspended fine of $620. He received separate 180 days sentences on the criminal trespass and theft of service charges, both suspended on good behavior for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.