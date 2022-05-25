LANCASTER — A Coos County grand jury has indicted Messiah McMaster on a charge of arson, in the fire that burned the home of his neighbors in Berlin while the neighbors were away on vacation.
McMaster, 37, of 1553 Main St., Berlin, was charged with one count of arson, one count of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.
He is alleged to have entered the home of Richard and Janet Chevarie at 1545 Main St. on Feb. 28, 2022, and started a fire. The house was engulfed in flames when Berlin firefighters responded to the scene at 3:30 a.m. that day.
In bitter temperatures and strong winds, firefighters battled the fire for three hours to get it under control. The criminal mischief charges allege McMaster spray-painted in orange paint the words, “God kills” on the exterior of the Chevarie’s house and pick-up truck.
McMaster was arrested for arson days after the fire and is being held in preventive detention without bail at the Coos County jail in West Stewartstown.
At his bail hearing, Coos County Attorney John McCormick said McMaster allegedly set fire to the Chevarie home because he was upset over a snow blowing incidence a year before. McMaster’s attorney said her client was not even in the state on Feb. 28 and had no prior felony record.
The grand jury also indicted a registered sex offender on five new counts.
Jacob P. Porter, 25, of 524 Goebel St., Berlin was indicted on two counts of transmitting a lewd image to a child under 16 years old, three counts of failing to comply with the requirements of the sex offender registry to register online indentifiers he uses to local law enforcement, and one count of knowingly using a computer online service in an attempt to solicit a 13-year old. His arrest was part of an investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Meeting Friday, the grand jury returned 17 indictments against seven individuals.
• Nicholas C. Dowland, 24, of 176 Wilson St., Manchester, was indicted on one count of burglary.
• Kayleigh V. George, 26, 466 School St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Brian W. Huckins Jr., 31, of 189 S. Hill Road, Colebrook, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine), subsequent offense.
• Lisa A. Laboy, 41, homeless, Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine and methamphetamine).
• Michael E. Plant, 30, of Old Village Road, Northumberland, was indicted on a count of driving after certified as a habitual offender.
