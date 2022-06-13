BERLIN — A pandemic may have made their high school years challenging, but Berlin High student speakers at Friday’s commencement exercises said the experience will help them overcome future obstacles.
With 69 graduates, it was the smallest graduating class in the school’s history that marched in and out of Berlin Middle High School gymnasium.
Class President Jillian Hallee said their high school experience had been nothing short of turbulent, providing them with the challenges of quarantining, cancellations of events, “and fearing our teachers would ask us to turn on our cameras for Zoom class when we hadn’t even gotten out of bed for the day.”
Despite the challenges, she said the class persevered and achieved some incredible accomplishments. Continue to work your hardest, Hallee told her fellow graduates but she also advised them to “do what makes you happy, life is too short to have any regrets.”
Hallee will be attending Rivier University in Nashua in the fall with plans to major in nursing.
Valedictorian Brayden Landry said his brother told him not to talk in clichés in writing his speech, adding “that’s why I’m going to tell you not to follow your dreams.” He explained that while dreams may give people hope, the only way to achieve your dreams is through action. Quoting Shonda Rhimes, he urged his classmates to be doers and also counseled them to embrace failure as it can only lead to success in the end.
“The only time something ends in failure is when you decide it does,” Landry said.
Finally, he also reminded the graduates to “do what makes you happy and don’t forget to laugh.”
Landry will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worchester, Mass., in the fall, majoring in engineering.
Berlin Assistant Principal Jason Hook, filling in for Principal Michael Kelley, congratulated the class of 2022, noting that the class had worked hard to get to graduation.
“You’ve been through a lot these last few years, but you persevered. You are talented, driven and resilient,” he said.
Hook said the mission of Berlin public schools is to foster accurate, lifelong learners to participate constructively in community and global affairs and it is time for the graduates to step forward. As they go forward, he urged them to remember where they came from and to know that they carry the respect, pride and love of their communitwith them.
Recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Yearbook Dedication, social studies teacher Andy Rancloes said in 20 years of teaching he could not think of a class that had changed as much since their freshman year as the Class of 2022. He told the graduates to believe in themselves and to know the impact they will have on the world.
While Rancloes read off the names, Hook and School Board Chair Ann Nolin handed out the diplomas. After the traditional moving of the tassels, the graduates marched out of the gymnasium and on to the next phase of their lives.
Almost half of the graduates will go on to some form of post-secondary education with nine planning to go to White Mountain Community College in Berlin. One will go into the United States Marines while another will go for lineman training.
