In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard the week of April 4:
• Robert James, 44, of 5 Myrtle St., Westbrook, Maine, was found guilty of operating after suspension. He was given a fine and penalty assessment of $310, payable by serving two days in jail.
• Richard Hughes, 35, of 8 Rocky Road, Berlin, was found guilty of drinking in public, criminal trespass and violation of a city nuisance ordinance. He received two $62 fines for the drinking in public and nuisance charges. On the criminal trespass charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended upon good behavior for one year. A charge of disorderly conduct was nol prossed (not processed).
• Taylor Hawkins, 26, of 511 Goebel St., Berlin, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and given a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Anthony Frisk, 18, of 17 First St., Gorham, was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. He was also found guilty of two counts of willful concealment/shoplifting. On one shoplifting count he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 and to make restitution of $56.74 to Walmart within 30 days. On the other count, he was given a suspended fine and penalty assessment of $310, conditioned on good behavior for one year. Five counts of willful concealment and one count of unlawful possession were dismissed.
• Crystal Harding, 39, of 511 Goebel St., Berlin, was found guilty of theft by unauthorized taking. She was given a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Joanna Russell, 34, of 128 Prospect St., Berlin, was found guilty of speeding and fined $62.
• Pamela Oliver, 54, of 745 Main St., Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
