BERLIN — The city council at its weekly meeting Monday approved the fiscal 2023 budget of $54,131,394 after an amendment changing the amount of street repair and paving from $80,000 to $380,000.
The changes to the budget were due to the city receiving new revenues, a grant from the state of New Hampshire for special school needs of $377,415.
The state picked up a larger share of public employees’ retirement of $307,463 and from Senate Bill 401, $202,950.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the budget would allow for an increase in the property tax of 90 cents per thousand.
The council also approved the lease of two John Deere front-end loaders in a lease-purchase agreement for $41,229 per year for a five-year term, totaling $206,145 per machine.
The council approved a resolution to accept a grant of $100,000 from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services for a feasibility study to determine the potential to develop a closed-loop water pollution control system with White Mountain Paper Co. and the city’s pollution control facility.
The council approved a donation from the Great North Woods Community Foundation for $20,000 for use in projects and programs that advance the health and well-being of its citizens.
The council approved authorizing an application to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services Clean Water State Revolving Fund for $1,300,000 for projects related to decreasing inflow and infiltration into the city’s wastewater treatment system.
A new zoning ordinance regarding the operation of off-highway recreational vehicles on city roads was adopted. It will allow the designated connector trail and allow access to local businesses and services.
All OHRV operators must obey OHRV signage and markings. All roadways are closed when the N.H. Bureau of Trails closes the trails and will not reopen until the trails bureau reopens the trails. All OHRV riders shall ride single file and no OHRV riders will not be allowed on city streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless authorized by the city council for special events.
A tax deferral of $11,043.08 was released for the property at 105 Granite Street.
A tax abatement of $28,846 was awarded to St. Regis Apartments at 421 Main St.
A downtown tax incentive was awarded to the property at 206 Main St., owned by Ryan Charest and Ellen Mikesh. The owners are proposing a grab-and-go food service as well as living quarters for the owners. The property is valued at $42,100 and renovations are estimated at $140,000.
The town clerk prepared a list of known unlicensed dogs in the city and asked permission to send out warning letters to the owners of said dogs, including a fine of $25 is if the license is not paid within 15 days and $50 after that. The council voted that the warning letter should be sent.
Under the mayor’s report, a letter from Amber Bachner, executive director of St. Kieran Center of the Arts, requesting permission to use city sidewalks for a festival to be called Porchfest.
Bachner was directed to work with the City Manager Phil Warren for this event.
A letter from Stephen Gregory was read requesting a stop sign to replace the yield sign. The letter was sent to the traffic and safety committee and the city manger was directed to follow up on its progress with Mr. Gregory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.