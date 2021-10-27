BERLIN — The Berlin City Council approved a 30-day mask mandate by a vote of 7-1 Monday evening following a public hearing.
Gorham selectmen approved a two-week mask mandate the same day.
The Berlin city mandate required face coverings in public settings, including inside businesses and government buildings within the city of Berlin.
A dozen residents spoke at the hearing in Berlin, which was part of the council's weekly meeting. Two additional residents provided comments via letter.
The vast majority of those who submitted comments favored reinstating the city's mask mandate.
Mayor Paul Grenier read an update from Androscoggin Valley Hospital Chief Executive Officer Michael Peterson on the status of COVID-19 at the hospital.
Peterson wrote that the hospital saw six COVID-19 patients over the weekend, four of whom were admitted Sunday night.
As of Monday, Peterson said, the hospital has eight COVID inpatients, five of whom are in the medical/surgical unit, with three in the intensive care unit.
Of those in the medical/surgical unit, 60 percent or three people are unvaccinated. Of those in the ICU, 66 percent or two people are unvaccinated. He said no beds of any kind are available and the hospital is currently in status orange.
Peterson said while the positivity rate from rapid tests was only 16 percent on Friday, that number had spiked to 38.8 percent on Monday, meaning that community transmission is still very much present.
AVH employee Erica Hoyt, who has spoken at the last two city council meetings about a mask mandate, was the first to speak during the public hearing.
Hoyt referenced her experience working in the hospital’s COVID unit and echoed Peterson’s letter in saying the staff was upbeat on Friday due to a lower number of cases but that the numbers had again increased on Monday.
Once again urging a mask mandate, Hoyt said while she knows that masks are not 100 percent effective they do help stop the spread of germs.
Resident Stuart Light spoke against a mask mandate.
Light said, “I demand to know where we, the people, who hold all authority, ceded to you, the mayor and council, the authority to do any such thing (mandate masks). The last mask mandate cited no authority whatever. I demand you specify exactly where, when and how we allow you to do any such thing.”
Resident Theodore Bosen, who said he has over 35 years of experience practicing as an attorney in Massachusetts, responded specifically to Light’s question.
Bosen said, “It has always been the charge of state and municipal governments in this country to protect the public health. You are not only imbued with the power to do it (adopt mask mandates), you have the responsibility to do it. Our Constitutional and democratic system requires that you protect us.”
Bosen then cited the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court case of Jacobson vs. Massachusetts, which upheld a regulation of the city of Cambridge, Mass., ordering the vaccination of residents against smallpox.
Bosen said the decision in Jacobson has been upheld many times including as recently as 2019.
“Because you are democratically elected and charged with the responsibility of protecting health, we (the voters) have consented for you to do that (mandate masks).”
Bosen further said anyone who studied civics understands that as the city’s job and that individuals that act against the city’s mandate would be acting unlawfully. He said the city should not be subject to the tyranny of the minority that is against masks. He further said the idea espoused by Light that the city doesn’t have the authority to mandate masks is ignorant.
“I am sick of hearing it,” Bosen said adding that he lost a good friend of his last week due to COVID-19 and that he did not want to lose any more people.
Dr. Brianne Teaboldt, who works for Coos County Family Health Services, said she wished the mandate had been imposed a month ago.
“I felt very good last year when the city recognized there was a pandemic and did everything possible to alert the community,” she said.
She told the council many of her patients have been led to believe by the national news that the COVID situation is getting better but she has had to tell them that is not the case here in Coos County.
“I think it is our responsibility to inform them that this is a real threat,” she said.
Resident Nicole Plourde added her voice to those urging a mask mandate, and said in talking with friends at the hospital, the despair of the situation is growing.
Karen Collins said she felt the more people that stand up for mask mandates, the better, and that the mandate will force residents to face the reality of the COVID surge in Coos County.
“Wearing a mask is going to save lives,” she said.
Veteran Micah Bachner equated masks to personal protective equipment and related a story about his time serving in Afghanistan where a piece of Kevlar he was wearing saved his life.
Berlin School Superintendent Julie King said she was also in favor of a mask mandate and said the community, especially the medical community has been hit hard by the virus. She said masks would help to limit those being admitted to the hospital, adding “Heaven forbid if we end up with a spontaneous medical emergency” of a non-COVID type since there are currently no open beds at the hospital.
King said the school district has seen that masks work and it is the least intrusive way of help.
Collins said her son struggled with remote learning and that he has had the best progress report of his life now that he is back in school. She said masks can help keep kids in school.
Coos County Family Health CEO Ken Gordon said things have not gotten better with respect to COVID since he and Peterson spoke to the council two weeks ago.
He said the county is currently experiencing the highest rates of COVID in New England and that it has created tremendous pressure on health care in the area. He said the community needs to take action to help preserve the capability of the local health-care system, adding that staff at CCFH is exhausted.
Gordon also focused on the need to protect children who cannot currently be vaccinated.
Dr. Daniel Van Buren said if residents want to understand the impact of the surge they should park outside the hospital after a shift ends to see workers who are physically and emotionally exhausted.
“We need the community to do their part as well,” Van Buren said. “It is a small piece to ask of the community to help us make everybody better.”
Peterson, who attended the meeting, said he considers wearing masks a simple act of patriotism to help protect one's fellow residents “I implore you to consider this temporary mask mandate, which will allow us to get through this current surge,” he said.
Zach Howry submitted a letter in opposition to the mandate calling it an issue of freedom and saying people should have the freedom to make their own choices in the matter.
Howry also questioned Peterson’s position in favor of the mandates because he said AVH is claiming a lack of staffing as a crisis in the surge but is at the same time firing employees for not taking what he called “an experimental medication therapy.”
Resident Emme Garret, in a letter, said she is concerned about events happening in the community where people are interacting with one another without practicing social distancing or the wearing of masks.
She said people are scared and frustrated that events continue to happen while COVID is spreading.
The council voted 7-1 to approve a 30-day mask mandate by ordinance.
Council member Russ Otis voted against the mandate ordinance.
Gorham also passes mask measure
The Gorham board of selectmen voted unanimously to reinstate its mask ordinance.
The board will review the mandate at its Monday, Nov. 8, meeting and either extend it another two weeks or end it, depending on the Androscoggin Valley's then-current COVID-19 numbers and trends. Chairman Mike Waddell said that the town's small police department would not be expected to vigorously enforce the ordinance.
Town Manager Denise Vallee said it's her belief that businesses are relieved to be able to post the board's action on their front doors.
