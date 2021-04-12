BERLIN — At its meeting this Thursday, the school board will discuss the Berlin school district joining the Con Val school funding lawsuit.
Michael Tierney, one of the attorneys representing the four school districts that filed the suit, will meet with the board.
The four school districts, ConVal, Monadnock, Mascenic and Winchester, sued the state in Cheshire Superior Court in March 2019, arguing the state has failed to meet its constitutional obligation to adequately fund education.
Superior Court Justice David Ruoff ruled largely in favor of the school districts but his decision was appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Berlin school district joined 25 other school districts in filing a friend of the court brief supporting the plaintiffs.
The Supreme Court last month issued a split decision, rejecting the state’s motion to dismiss the case but sending the case back to the lower court to clarify factual errors and determine how much funding the state is constitutionally required to provide.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King said she was contacted by the ConVal school superintendent to see if Berlin would be interested in becoming one of the plaintiffs.
King said she also spoke to Attorney Natalie Laflamme, who worked on the amicus brief and is a Berlin High School alumna.
King said the original lawsuit was filed quickly, without time to canvas other districts. There is now a window of opportunity to add co-petitioners to the lawsuit. She said 17 other districts are being asked if they want to join the suit.
King said she was told the estimated cost of the lawsuit is $250,000, split among the plaintiffs. If the lawsuit succeeds, the plaintiffs could seek to have their legal fees covered but the parties should be prepared to pay the legal fees.
So, if Berlin joins the four original plaintiffs, its estimated cost would be $50,000. That figure would drop if other districts join the suit.
King said the deadline for a decision is Friday, April 16, so the board will have to decide at Thursday’s meeting.
In a joint statement issued after the Supreme Court ruling, the four school districts said they were heartened by the Supreme Court decision.
“Adequate funding, according to the state, does not include transportation costs, funding for school nurses or food services, and only a fraction of facilities operations and maintenance costs — all of which combine to ensure a quality education for our students. The state determined that in 2019 it cost $3,636 per student to provide an adequate education. By the state’s own formula, our districts all should have received more than $9,900 per student. Education costs $18,000 per student on average. No one could reasonably argue that $3,636 per student will provide an adequate education,” the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.