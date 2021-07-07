BERLIN — Several properties containing single family homes will be put out for bid following Tuesday night’s Berlin City Council meeting.
The council voted unanimously to approve submitting six properties for sale, with five properties being sold as-is and a sixth being sold for the purpose of demolition.
The property recommended for demolition is located at 212 Glen Ave. The property had previously been put out to bid in 2020 in the amount of $1, but the city did not receive any bids.
Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said the Glen Avenue property is in very poor condition, which was why the city was recommending demolition. The minimum bid price for the property was again set at $1.
The other properties listed for bid are 153 Church St., 827 and 851 Western Ave., 399 Champlain St. and 293 Burgess St.
Laflamme suggested to the council that 293 Burgess St. could be put out for bid with the adjacent property, 291 Burgess St., which is also owned by the city, as the second lot would give a new owner land to use for parking and other accessory uses.
She noted that the current configuration of the lot at 291 Burgess consists of a house built on the back edge of the right of way and the property has a steep drop off in the rear of the parcel.
During discussions on what to set for the minimum bids for the parcels, Mayor Paul Grenier suggested that the council set the minimum at 75 percent of the current amount owed to the city in back taxes on the various parcels.
Council members also said that bidders would have to make their own arrangements to pay any amounts owed to Berlin Water Works.
The council voted unanimously to put the properties out for bid with 75 percent of the amount owed as the minimum bid.
Problem with debris on sidewalks
During the council’s meeting Tuesday, Grenier said that he had recently taken a drive around Berlin and he noticed a major problem throughout the city, namely that residents were putting a variety of refuse items on the sidewalks that were creating a public nuisance.
Grenier said he saw furniture, tires, appliances and other similar items being placed on sidewalks and he wanted the public to be aware that the city does not pick up furniture and appliances.
“I’d like to have it dealt with,” Grenier said of the items. “We need to get these things off the public right-of-way.”
Grenier noted that the accumulation of such items creates an eyesore for the community that hurts the overall appearance of the community and the ability of the community to attract investors.
Grenier suggested taking a more aggressive enforcement approach to such debris being placed on city sidewalks up to and including possible police action.
City Manager James Wheeler said that the city’s public works department could generate a list of such properties for enforcement action.
Council Member Lucie Remillard also wanted to make sure that residents are placing their trash out the morning of pick up, not the night before.
Council Member Michael Rozek said that residents should not be placing their trash out the night before pick up as bears are attracted to trash that is left out for a long period of time.
Resident addresses roads
During the public comment portion of Tuesday night’s council meeting, Berlin resident Leonard Gallagher said he was aware the city recently passed its budget, but he wanted to know what was being done about the condition of the streets. Gallagher said the streets in Berlin are in really bad condition and that they have been neglected for quite a few years.
