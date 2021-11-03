BERLIN — Following a public hearing Monday on the proposed resolution to extend the urban compact on Route 110 from its current location to a location 2 miles west to the west side of Jericho Lake Road, the Berlin City Council approved the plan by a vote of 4-2.
The city held a public hearing on the proposal
Sept. 29 with well over a dozen residents and other interested parties commenting.
Only one resident, Cam Bradshaw, spoke at Monday’s hearing.
Bradshaw said she is opposed to the extension, noting that she felt like the project was decided before the hearing was held. She asked the council how much investors were willing to put into the project and whether it would be worth it for the city to take on additional costs with respect to the additional 2 miles.
She then got into a discussion with City Manager Jim Wheeler on the proposed cost of the project. She said her understanding is that the city would need $600,000 in additional tax revenue to pay for the extension. Wheeler said the city would only need about $600,000 in additional taxable property value, not revenue.
During the September hearing, Wheeler outlined the proposal, saying the compact currently ends at the White Mountain Distributors’ warehouse on Route 110.
He said the New Hampshire Department of Transportation would continue to maintain the road under a five-year maintenance agreement and the city would take over maintenance after that.
Wheeler said the DOT has committed to future upgrades or reconstruction of this section of Route 110 either through discretionary grants or inclusion in the Ten Year Plan.
He said many landowner-investors in the area feel the city should have jurisdiction over that stretch or roadway to control speeding and allow driveway access and all-terrain vehicle access. Wheeler said this agreement was deemed necessary for continued economic development along that stretch of road.
Following the hearing, council member Peter Higbee said he would not be voting in favor of the extension.
While he hoped the estimated costs were correct he said he thinks it will require more than the $600,000 in taxable property value Wheeler projected. Higbee said he heard from those who spoke at the September meeting as well as Bradshaw’s comments and he felt he needed to be a voice for those who were opposed to the extension.
Along with Higbee, Council Member Russ Otis voted against the resolution. Members Lucie Remillard, Mark Eastman, Denise Morgan and Mayor Paul Grenier voted in favor. Council Member Diana Berthiaume abstained from the vote.
According to the language in the resolution, the effective date of the resolution will be Feb. 1, 2022.
The council also approved a resolution to accept $250,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Coos County Delegation to be used for engineering and design of water and sewer infrastructure on Route 110.
