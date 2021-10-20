BERLIN — The Berlin City Council unanimously approved a conflict of interest ordinance at the council's meeting last week.
The council's vote followed a public hearing at which no one from the public spoke.
The ordinance is aimed at clarifying what constitutes a conflict of interest with respect to what positions can and cannot be held by city residents.
The matter originally came up for discussion during the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
At that time State Rep. Robert Theberge (R-Berlin) and resident Kathy Trumbull spoke about their concerns with the proposed ordinance, saying that the ordinance was vague. Trumbull asked the council to send the ordinance back to the city’s attorney, Christopher Boldt to clarify portions of it.
During the Oct. 11 work session, City Manager Jim Wheeler said some additions to paragraph F were made from the original document that had been submitted on Sept. 20.
Specifically, in the provision dealing with limitations on offices that can be held, the phrase “library trustees, cemetery trustees, trustees of the trust funds and Housing Authority” were added under the section that states “no official shall at the same time hold any two of the following offices.”
Other offices listed under that provision include: board of assessors, city council, planning board, zoning board of adjustment, police commission and school board.
Also, library trustees were added under the section dealing with elected positions that can be held by immediate family members.
Mayor Paul Grenier said if an individual is elected by the public, that election supersedes the ordinance. He said that the ordinance would restrict his ability as mayor to appoint one of his family members or a family member of a current council member to one of the boards.
Grenier further said that the ordinance was designed to clean up loose ends and that he felt the change was long overdue.
Following the public hearing, where no one from the public offered a comment, the council unanimously approved the ordinance during the regular meeting portion of the council’s agenda Monday.
The council also approved the appointment of three council members and one alternate to the city manager interview committee.
Grenier recommended the appointment of council members Diana Berthiaume, Denise Morgan and Peter Higbee. Grenier also recommended that council member Lucie Remillard be appointed to the committee as an alternate to serve in case one of the other three was unable to serve.
During Wheeler’s presentation of the city manager’s report, he said Christin Bernier, who currently serves as the assistant vice president at North East Credit Union has accepted the position of city treasurer to replace the retiring Gerry Dumoulin, who had served as treasurer for 16 years.
Wheeler also told the council that contracts for the fire department’s boiler replacement and roof replacement have been executed and contractors are currently working on material submittals and acquisition.
The contractor for the boiler project is Grafton Mechanical from Lisbon, N.H., and the roofing contractor is DG Roofing of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Wheeler also said the bridge repair project for the Mason Street bridge is on schedule and that the amount of concrete work required under the bridge as well as bridge joints on the top of the bridge has turned out to be what was expected during the design phase.
