BERLIN — City officials announced Monday that they have hired Meredith Town Manager Phillip Warren Jr. as Berlin’s new city manager.
Warren will replace James Wheeler, who stepped down from the post in December. Community Development Director Pam Laflamme has been serving as interim city manager since Wheeler left the position.
Warren’s scheduled start date is May 2, according to an update read by Mayor Paul Grenier during the city council’s work session Monday evening.
According to Grenier, Warren possesses a Master of Public Administration degree from Suffolk University and has served in town administrative positions in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Prior to his role in Meredith, Warren served as the first town manager of Abington, Mass., according to a 2009 story in The Laconia Sun. According to the story, Warren is a graduate of Bridgewater State College and has worked in municipal government since 1996, when he served as assistant to the town manager in Norton, Mass. He later became the town administrator in Holbrook, Mass.
Grenier said the city’s hiring committee enthusiastically endorsed the selection of Warren.
Grenier said he has personally had numerous conversations with Warren and that his learning curve in the city will not take long.
“He is exactly the person that we need at this moment in time,” Grenier said, adding that under Warren’s leadership the town of Meredith has boomed over the last 10 years.
“We interviewed quite a few candidates,” Grenier said. “We became quite aware that the others (candidates) weren’t in the same league.”
Grenier said Warren and Laflamme will work together over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition for Warren into his new position.
No details were immediately provided by city officials on the overall particulars of the city manager search process such as how many candidates applied and the general structure of the selection process. No details were provided regarding Warren’s compensation or other employment terms with the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.