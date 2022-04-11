RANDOLPH — What began two weeks ago as a northern New Hampshire effort to help Ukrainians, quickly spread across the whole state.
On Thursday, April 7, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office transported 74 slightly used and several new but expired ballistic vests that were collected from all parts of Coos County, as well as Grafton and Sullivan counties to a N.H. State Police warehouse in Concord to be picked up by the California National Guard for delivery to Ukraine.
The vests will be used by first responders and military personnel at or near the front lines in the horrific war with Russia, explained John Scarinza, a retired Commander of Troop F in Twin Mountain who started the vest collection effort in Coos County.
Another 16 tactical vests in very good condition were also contributed by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and additional vests from the Claremont Police department were delivered to Concord by their respective departments.
“That makes the total number of vests that were collected and delivered at over 100,” Scarinza said.
Eight tactical ballistic helmets were also donated for shipment to Ukraine.
“I am also aware of other police departments throughout the state that were collecting vests and contributing to this effort,” he said. “Although I had direct conversations with some, I don’t have the final tally from those who worked on this effort within their own departments and communities.
“Suffice it to say that once the word got out throughout the state, many law enforcement officers — both current and retired — searched the recesses of their equipment closets and found expired but serviceable ballistic vests that could be repurposed for the military conflict in Ukraine,” Scarinza continued. “Everyone who participated should be proud of working together to make this happen. I would like to personally thank each and every active and retired law enforcement officer who worked on this mission.”
The success of the effort was helped greatly by good press coverage, with reporters writing articles on short notice which often ended up on the front page to help get the word out, he noted.
“For their assistance, I would like to offer a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the reporters who called, wrote articles, and made sure the word got out through printed media and online,” he said. “In the Sullivan County area, I would also like to thank my brother, general manager Jeff Scarinza and Key Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Newport, which paid to have public service announcements on the radio to get the word out in that region of the state.
“As I and many others wrap up this drive to collect ballistic vests for Ukraine, the world has seen coverage of the atrocities that have occurred in Bucha, with the killing of unarmed civilians, and just last night the rocket attack at the Kramatorsk train station that killed at least 52 civilians, many women and children who were only trying to flee the war.
“As I said in the beginning of this effort if only one life is saved or one serious bodily injury of a first responder avoided because they were wearing a repurposed ballistic vest from New Hampshire, the effort will certainly have been worth it,” Scarinza concluded. “We can only hope.”
