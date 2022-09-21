BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital hosts a community open house, 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22,  at 59 Page Hill Road, and members of the community and local business leaders are welcome to attend.

Throughout the evening, guided tours will showcase recently updated departments that have been enhanced with patient comfort in mind. Departments featured include: Surgical Services, Rehabilitation Services, Infusion Center, and the Cafe at the hospital.

