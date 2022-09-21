BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital hosts a community open house, 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at 59 Page Hill Road, and members of the community and local business leaders are welcome to attend.
Throughout the evening, guided tours will showcase recently updated departments that have been enhanced with patient comfort in mind. Departments featured include: Surgical Services, Rehabilitation Services, Infusion Center, and the Cafe at the hospital.
• Surgical Services features a fully renovated, modern and high-tech space that offers enhanced patient comfort.
• Rehabilitation Services includes an updated facility and equipment for Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy services.
• Infusion Center comprises a more spacious, modern and serene space that’s supportive to patient needs.
• Café at AVH offers a welcoming space that features artwork, a comfortable lounge area and delicious fare.
“Androscoggin Valley Hospital, a proud partner of North Country Healthcare, invested heavily in these capital improvements in furtherance of our mission to deliver the best healthcare experience to every patient, every day,” said James Patry, Senior Director, Patient Experience and Marketing. “We’re excited to show it off to our community and we’re looking forward to folks coming out to see us on Sept. 22,” he added.
Attendees are asked to use the rear entrance to AVH and note that proper masking protocols are in effect. To RSVP, send an email to news@northcountryhealth.org or call (603) 326-5607.
