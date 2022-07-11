LOW AND BURBANK'S GRANT — The Army Air National Guard on Sunday night made an emergency helicopter rescue of a hiker facing a life threatening medical condition on the Valley Way Trail.
Eva Mok, 36, of Bloomfield, Conn., had hiked up the Airline Trail when she started feeling sick.
She and her hiking companion made it to the Madison Spring Hut where she rested and attempted to recover.
After several hours the pair decided to attempt to hike back down via Valley Way Trail.
Mok only made it three-tenths of a mile before she could not continue.
A call for help was made and conservation officers, along with volunteers from the Appalachian Mountain Club, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, responded to help.
While rescuers were hiking in the 3.5 miles to reach Mok, her condition deteriorated to the extent that a call was made to the Army National Guard requesting an emergency helicopter evacuation.
A flight crew was scrambled and flew up from Concord.
They were able to conduct a nighttime rescue operation, successfully hoisting the patient into the helicopter at approximately 10:45 p.m.
Due to fuel limitations, the helicopter landed at Gorham Airport where Mok was transferred to the Gorham Ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin with a life threatening condition.
From there she was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical center in Lebanon.
