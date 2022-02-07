SHELBURNE — The New Hampshire Snowmobile Association held its annual Easter Seals Ride-In at the Town and Country Motor Inn this weekend in Shelburne.
The association, made up of all the local snowmobile clubs in the state, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.
According to Executive Director Dan Gould, the ride-in moves from place to place each year but this is the 26th year the event has been held at the Town & Country.
“This year we have 215 people attending, he said. “An entire weekend of activities is arranged by the association with activities beginning on Friday at the Town & Country and concluding with fireworks Saturday night. Children’s activities are scheduled all day and a snowmobile parade was scheduled for Saturday afternoon with the awards ceremony to be held Saturday night followed by fireworks in the Town & Country parking lot.”
Gould said the local clubs and the association spend all year raising funds for Easter Seals and the donations are made at the annual ride-in go to Camp Sno-Mo for special needs children to be able to attend camp.
“The tuition is very expensive and the funds we collect and donate help with the costs for the children to attend,” he said. “Some children need one-on-one and 24-hour support throughout their stay at the camp, which is why it is so expensive. Over the last 50 years, we have donated over $3.5 to the camp. Our donations make the camp affordable for families who would not be able to afford it. The camp, held at Hidden Valley Boy Scout camp in Gilford, is fully accessible and has specially trained staff as some of the attendees need one-on-one and 24-hour care. The competition among the clubs to raise the most money is very competitive, and prizes are given to the clubs that give the most money.”
Gould said there are over 100 snowmobile clubs in New Hampshire that not only take care of the trails but raise funds for social organizations too.
Chris Ellis, director of the Easter Seals camp, said for a lot of the attendees, camp Sno-Mo is a place for them to do normal activities like art school, fishing derbies and other outdoor activities they don’t get to have.
“One girl told me that ‘It is the only place and time where I feel normal,” Ellis said. “It is amazing to me after going through the old books to see how much fun and joy you can see the attendees having. Everyone gets so much out of this. We usually have 155 slots open for camp Sno-Mo and usually have 198 applications."
"Camp Sno-Mo has been closed for two years because of COVID but we plan on being open this year for in-person activities," Ellis said. "We did our best using Zoom but look forward to seeing everyone in person this year.”
Gould added the clubs hold ride-ins, spaghetti suppers and other events all year round to raise money for Easter Seals.
On Saturday after rides on Corridor 19, the Presidential Range riders headed by Brian Ruel scheduled a radar run at the Gorham Airport where competitors can race their machines down the airfield to see how fast they could go and have their speed clocked by radar.
Speeds in the 80-to-90-mile range were common and Gary Poirier in his Arctic Cat reached 113 miles per hour in his first attempt.
Other high speeds were Mark Linnell in his Skidoo at 97 miles per hour, Steve Malespini on his Yamaha at 106 mph and Carl Nadeau on his Polaris at 96 mph. The fastest youth was Allie Easterbrook at 32 mph.
Brian Ruel, president of the Presidential Range riders based in Gorham, said his club maintains the trails as far west as Lowe’s Garage, as far east as Evan’s Notch, as far south as Pinkham Notch and as far north as Jericho State Park.
“We cover and groom 75 miles of trails,” he said. “We were lucky getting the last snowstorm Friday as the trails were in rough shape.”
Ruel wanted to thank all the local businesses as they had donated $700 of local goods to a package to be auctioned off Saturday night.
“That package usually brings in lots of money,” he said.
Ruel added, “This year N.H. Fish and Game would be auctioning a zero registration number.” Which Ruel thought could bring in bids in the thousands of dollars.
Ruel added that he had been trying out a new smartphone application with former trails bureau director Brian Gamache, now an employee of Polaris Snow Machines.
The app can be downloaded to a phone and can give all the trail directions and conditions “available from here to Wisconsin.”
Local businesses can advertise their locations and wares on this app called Polaris Ride command.
“I think this new trail map app could be a benefit to our local economy,” he said.
