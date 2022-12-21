LANCASTER — An upcoming dance for young people aged 11-17 could be the ticket to alleviate occasional bouts of isolation in rural northern New Hampshire.
The physical beauty of Coos County draws people to this region, including those who settle here and raise families, some dating back decades. There is a downside, though — the distance between communities and very limited public transportation for those not old enough to drive can exacerbate loneliness.
Not all kids are into organized sports which helps young people meet one another from other cities and towns. A holiday dance is one way to help older pre-teens and teens in the county make connections that could lead to lifelong friendships.
For the first time since 2018, the 4-H New Year’s Noon Ball will be held. It is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, at the North Country Resource Center, UNH Extension, 4-H office. The street address is 629A Main St., Lancaster.
“There are so many more kids in Coos that we are trying to reach and this is one way to do that,” said Christine Whiting, Coos County 4-H program manager.
Over 50 kids attended the New Year's Noon Ball in 2018, Whiting said. She said she is hoping for the same positive turnout.
“It’s a wait and see,” she said.
The Coos County 4-H Youth Leadership Team is the dance organizer.
The dance is a semi-formal, giving kids the chance to dress up for a fun reason. Refreshments will be available. True to New Year’s Eve form and ritual countdown, there will be a “dropping the ball” at noon highlight. Dance attendees do not have to be a 4-H member and are welcome to bring a friend who also is between the ages of 11 and 17. There is no pressure to join 4-H, although that would be welcome.
“The kids really have a good time,” Whiting said.
The dance is a chaperoned event. The chaperones are parents of 4-H’ers or screened volunteers to ensure youth safety. Parents who drop off their teen or near-teen at the dance, are not allowed to stay, Whiting explained. That’s to keep a lack of pressure at the dance, so kids can relax a bit.
4-H youth programs offer a chance for young people to get out of their geographic comfort zone, as Whiting said. She spoke of a Berlin teen, without naming the teen-aged girl, who went to Atlanta, Ga., for a 4-H program.
“That’s our goal — to get kids out of the county to experience this.”
Programs to help with funding such a trip, as was the case for the teen who traveled to Atlanta, exist. A scholarship or grant funding helped with the costs.
