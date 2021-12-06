BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Education on Thursday heard a report from Superintendent Julie King on Education Freedom Accounts and how they could affect the school district's funding.
King provided board members with the status of such accounts statewide based on information released in early November by the New Hampshire Department of Education.
According to the state’s figures, there are 32 Berlin students listed as part of the Education Freedom Accounts program but only five of those students are from this year, meaning that the impact to the district is five students.
King said there are 1,635 students statewide enrolled in the Education Freedom program, which allow qualified families to direct part of their child’s state education funding to pay for tuition at the school of their choice.
The enrolled student numbers consist of just over 1 percent of the statewide enrollment of 160,715.
Of those enrolled in the program, 280 are what are known as EFA switchers, meaning students who left their assigned public school in 2021; 220 are COVID switchers, or those who left their assigned public school in 2020 and did not return, and 204 are pre-COVID switchers, meaning those who left their assigned school prior to 2020.
King said the district would receive all of its funding for the five students who left the school this year, but the district would only receive half of those funds next school year and no money for those students in the following years. King told the board the number could change in future years if more students opted into the EFA program.
King added, however, that just this week three students re-enrolled in the district.
King said she looked at the legislative language on the EFA program and she has many questions about it.
She said she is interested in learning more about what is intended by the language at an upcoming superintendent’s meeting, and plans to update the board after that meeting.
The issue of EFA accounts was also discussed at length at the board’s Nov. 18 meeting, when Board Member Nathan Morin brought up the program and discussed his concerns regarding its effect on public schools.
At that time, Morin said he felt the program was moving the state in the wrong direction.
