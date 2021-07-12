RANDOLPH — July 7 was a red-letter day for Al and Judy Hudson. The couple, who live Pelham, Mass., and spend summers in this small town, donated a completed transcription of the diary entries penned by Francis “Frank” C. Wood of Randolph's Broadacres Farm in 14 notebooks over 29 years — from Oct. 1, 1882, when he was 18, to March 31, 1912 — to the Randolph Public Library.
Al, an anthropologist who taught at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst for most of his career, began transcribing the 10,000 entries in Sept. 2015 and finished in Nov. 2017. The retired professor, aided by his wife, also worked on value-added materials: genealogies of key players, identifications of nearly everyone who Frank named, and finding illustrative photos.
Town librarian Yvonne Jenkins had learned from her husband Larry, a Facebook fan, that Al and Judy were also celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary that day and surprised them with homemade cupcakes.
“’Broadacres,’ owned by the Wood family since 1852, was a successful dairy farm, and Frank was the third generation of proprietors,” writes Hudson in his introduction. “His lineage flowed from his grandfather, Robert Wood (1795-1870) through his father, George Wood (1833-1897) (both born in England).
“Frank was a man of parts,” Hudson continues. “He was well educated. In addition to his education at public high school (at Whitefield High School, to which Randolph students rode the train), he joined the Chautauqua movement in November 1882; on July 1, 1886, he graduated from his four-year (mail) correspondence course in history and literature.”
Two years later he signed up for a Chautauqua School of Business course.
Even when he was still in his early 20s, the Randolph community valued him, Hudson notes. First, he was elected director of schools and then over the years he held elected posts, including town clerk and selectman. He served a single term in 1905 as a state representative, according to the N.H. State Library. Many years earlier, during the 1870s, his father had also served in the House of Representatives.
He succeeded his father as the town’s postmaster; the post office was located within the Broadacres farmhouse.
“There are glimpses of his pre-marriage social life: he attended church most Sundays, he participated in a singing school, attended occasional oyster suppers, played on a town baseball team, roller-skated at Durand Hall … organized and participated in drama productions, and attended prayer meetings,” Hudson writes. “Politically, Frank was a Democrat; but, other than that the diary entries do not give much insight into his views on life and community.”
Frank’s diary entries almost always start with a short, general comment on the weather, sometimes followed by a more specific weather observation,” Hudson points out. “Then comes description of the days’ work, usually broken down into ‘forenoon’ and ‘afternoon’ segments. The work reported is done my ‘I’ or ‘we,’ and is almost exclusively in the domain of men, mostly Frank and one or more of the hired hands ….
“In between ‘forenoon’ and ‘afternoon’ we assume that there was a midday dinner,” Hudson writes. “It is notable that dinner is almost never mentioned, nor is food preparation, nor is anything else that takes place within the confines of the household itself. One expects that this is the domain of women, and women within the locus of the household are almost never mentioned. Frank does have five sisters, but the reader only meets with them outside the household (for example, going for wagon rides, parties, going to or returning from teaching gigs.) ‘Mother’ is mentioned on the few occasions when she goes off to visit in distant parts; she is not mentioned with regard to anything having to do with the running of the household or the areas associated with the household. … In short, the diaries tell us very little about the domestic economy of the Wood household.”
Hudson notes that the weekly work cycle is punctuated by Sundays, which were set aside for afternoon and, often, evening religious meetings. … Not much serious work went on Sundays, or, at least in the male domain.
“The other six days of the week are set aside for work; hard work,” Hudson observes. “The actual work carried out by ‘I’ and ‘we’ obviously varies from day to day and season to season, although any time is a fine time to take out a few loads of manure or pick stones from a field.
“In winter, with snow on the ground, men worked in the woods, felling and hauling logs/timber. Frank recounts many winter adventures pulling sleighs and such with assorted horse teams. … The winter work was often carried out under frightful weather conditions … and went through April. In December and January, pond ice was cut and stored for later use. In late April and early May, serious manure moving took place.
“Then in mid to late May the agricultural schedule gets full attention: planting the home garden in potatoes, peas, beans, beets, parsnips, corn, and the cultivation of hay and oats in farm fields. Depending on the weather, haying season runs through July and August and consumes almost all the men’s time. In September the big task is to harvest potatoes.” Some are for eating and others are delivered to a nearby starch mill.
“Upon his father George’s death on Oct. 22, 1897, Frank — then 34 and unmarried — inherited Broadacres, with its more than 400 acres of fields and forest, in addition to the farmhouse, barns and gardens,” Hudson writes.
The estate was settled in a year. Lattie, Hattie, Clara, Ernest and Harry received $1,141.06 (over $32,000 in today’s dollars) and Harry was to have $3 per week in addition until he turned 21. Effie had the Chipman House in Gorham, with $141.06 in addition; Christa the Adams buildings in Gorham, also with $141.06. Frank inherited the home place, with all tools and stock, the Fern Park property, and also $141.06.
“As was common in New England farming families, an elder son did not contemplate marriage until his father had died or he was able to marry into a family with an ‘heiress’ daughter,” Hudson explains.
“Now that he was the owner of the Broadacres’ enterprise, Frank wasted little time in acquiring a wife,” Hudson points out. His diary entries read: Dec. 2, 1897 — “I drove Florence Farrar up to Leighton’s this evening;” March 21, 1898 — “Engaged!;” May 16, 1898 — “Florence consented to wear my ring; Jan. 2, 1899 — “I went down to the Grafton (Maine) town clerk’s office; Florence and I was published;” May 5, 1899 — “Florence and I were married this evening … in Deering, Maine.” (Deering is now part of Portland, Me.)
“Frank’s wife Florence ‘Birdie’ Farrar was a native of Grafton and the sister of Ethelwyn ‘Winnie’ Farrar, who had married Randolph’s Vyron Lowe several years earlier. The two sisters, ‘Winnie’ and ‘Birdie’ formed a strong bond between the two families that is apparent in the diaries.
“In due course, Frank and Florence had four children: Richard (1900-1967), Frances 1901-1972), Effie May (1904-1986) and Katherine (1906-1988), as well as two daughters who died in infancy,” Hudson writes.
Frank’s diary entries reveal how very close-knit Randolph’s resident families were with many linked through marriage.
Frank also details various changes in his diary: the mechanization of farm equipment; the railroad coming with tracks laid through the Broadacres’ property; and the growing number of leisured summer hotel guests and cottagers who enjoyed hiking on the northern slopes of the Presidential Range.
Hudson divided the diaries he transcribed onto his MacBook Pro computer into five volumes, and librarian Jenkins will soon deliver them to a bindery in the Concord area where the pages will be bound in leather, ready to be put on shelf in the library’s White Mountain Room. It will join other transcriptions on which he has worked in the past: “The Randolph Diaries of Eldena Leighton Hunt” (2008) and “The Building of Burnbrae: The Randolph Diaries of George N. Cross” (2005).
