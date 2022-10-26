GORHAM — Meeting the needs of North Country residents means knowing first hand through regular visits how the economy is faring and what other challenges its residents in the greatly forested and mountainous area face.
That ability to meet people where they live and get to know them is a strength of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s campaign for re-election.
“You cannot govern well if you’re not in touch with everybody,” said state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, of Hassan.
Tucker told the large group gathered inside the Big Day Brewing on Glen Road about Hassan’s work to help military veterans and of the former governor’s conservation efforts. Tucker, also a candidate for re-election and a former North Country reporter, met Hassan while covering her beat in the Great North Woods.
Hassan’s trips to communities north of Franconia Notch give her the on-the-ground knowledge she needed to govern all of the state and represent it on Capitol Hill.
Hassan takes pride, she said, in being voted as the most bipartisan legislator in Washington.
I’ve been “working across party lines to get things done for the people of New Hampshire,” she said.
And for the country. Hassan spoke of her work with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, to end surprise medical billing by the insurance and medical industry.
Legislation also under her political belt centers on increasing the production of semiconductors and investing in U.S. manufacturing. Doing so will “help us out compete China and the rest of the world,” she said.
Securing funding to overcome the opioid crisis with treatment for addicts is a step in the right direction to deal with the drug epidemic, she explained. And for veterans, treatment of illnesses experienced by those who served in Vietnam, the Gulf or in the war on terrorism will be easier to access due to her and her colleagues work in Washington.
For New Hampshire’s northern tier, Hasan introduced a bill that will help the state build more workforce housing. Together with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, she worked to ensure rural school districts would keep getting the funding that they need.
And, a program with White Mountain Community College through a federal grant will better pair area workforce needs with trained, qualified employees.
Hassan spoke of her accomplishments in office with an indication of what she would like to continue.
“If I’m lucky enough to be re-elected and serve as your senator,” she continued, with a nod that she is not taking anything for granted.
Hassan is running against Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, a Laconia native.
Bolduc, a Republican, has views on the far right, according to Hassan.
Bolduc, the son of a former Laconia City Councilor, has said that he would vote to privatize Medicare and end Social Security. Bolduc would likely vote for a national abortion ban.
Hassan described Bolduc as being “extreme.”
Bolduc is “supporting an agenda that would raise people’s costs and eviscerate their rights,” she said.
“That is the contrast in this race,” said Hassan, adding “at the end of the day we have to be together. I look forward to continuing to work together, to fight for people’s rights and deliver for people.”
The Oct. 17 campaign stop at the new brewery was hosted by Jason Hunter, one of five owners of Big Day Brewing.
The brewpub has been open six months and is profitable, Hunter said.
