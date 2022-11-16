CONCORD — Nov. 8 was the start of the regular firearms deer hunting season in New Hampshire. The firearms deer season runs through Dec. 4 except in Wildlife Management Unit A, the northernmost in the state, the season closes Nov. 27.

Hunters should check the New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest for WMU-specific regulations. This go-to publication is available online at huntnh.com/hunting/publications.html, at license agents around the state, or at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord. Additional information deer hunting is available on the Fish and Game Department website at huntnh.com/hunting/deer.html.

