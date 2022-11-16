CONCORD —Nov. 8 was the start of the regular firearms deer hunting season in New Hampshire. The firearms deer season runs through Dec. 4 except in Wildlife Management Unit A, the northernmost in the state, the season closes Nov. 27.
Hunters should check the New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest for WMU-specific regulations. This go-to publication is available online athuntnh.com/hunting/publications.html, at license agents around the state, or at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord. Additional information deer hunting is available on the Fish and Game Department website athuntnh.com/hunting/deer.html.
Hunters are reminded not to use urine-based lures. These products can potentially spread Chronic Wasting Disease, a neurological disorder that is always fatal to moose and white-tailed. Synthetic lures are strongly recommended. If the bottle or package does not say “synthetic” the product is likely natural urine. Hunters traveling out of state are reminded that whole deer carcasses can’t be brought into New Hampshire from any jurisdiction that has documented CWD. A full list of CWD-positive jurisdictions and a list of what can be brought back into the state can be found on the Fish and Game website athuntnh.com/wildlife/cwd.
Fish and Game biologists are stationed at the busier registration stations on the first two days of muzzleloader season and three of the first four days of the firearms season, to collect more detailed biological data on the state’s deer herd. Data collected at these biological check stations include body weights, antler measurements, reproductive assessments, and age estimates based on tooth wear. Such data is critical to help track the health of the state’s deer population.
Hunting licenses can be purchased online athuntnh.com, from license agents statewide, or at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. Hunters aged 15 and younger do not need a license, but do need permits for some species, such as turkey and bear, and must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult who is at least 18.
The public is encouraged to participate in protecting New Hampshire’s wildlife resources by reporting wildlife crime. You can report violations to Fish and Game’s Operation Game Thief online anytime at wildnh.com/ogt, or call the 24-hour hotline at (800) 344-4262.
Hunters with full freezers are reminded that the New Hampshire Food Bank is seeking donations of USDA-approved processed deer. This venison provides a valuable source of meat for food programs around the state. For more information, call (603) 669-9725 or visitnhfoodbank.org.
