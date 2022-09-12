CAMBRIDGE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, received a permit application from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for proposed work on Route 16 in Cambridge.

The work will occur on roughly a 1.3-mile stretch of Route 16 beginning approximately 1,000 feet east of the Dummer-Cambridge town line and continuing north for approximately 1.3 miles in Cambridge. The project is partially federally funded, and the Federal Highway Administration is the lead federal agency.

