CAMBRIDGE —The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, received a permit application from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for proposed work on Route 16 in Cambridge.
The work will occur on roughly a 1.3-mile stretch of Route 16 beginning approximately 1,000 feet east of the Dummer-Cambridge town line and continuing north for approximately 1.3 miles in Cambridge. The project is partially federally funded, and the Federal Highway Administration is the lead federal agency.
The work involves the placement of 5.72 acres of fill and performance of work within waters of the United States. This will be done in conjunction with roadway improvements that include an alignment shift of Route 16 from 15 feet to 385 feet to the west away from the Androscoggin River along a 1.3-mile stretch in Cambridge. This work permanently impacts 5.28 acres of water and impacts about 2,700 cubic yards within the 100-year floodplain.
USACE is soliciting comments from members of the public; federal, state and local agencies; American Indian Tribes; and other interested parties to better evaluate the impacts of this proposed activity. The public notice with more detailed information is available for review atnae.usace.army.mil/Missions/PublicNotices, file No. NAE-2022-01963.
Public comments on this proposed work should be forwarded no later than Oct. 6 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, Attn: Michael Hicks, Regulatory Division, 696 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742 or by email tomichael.c.hicks@usace.army.mil. Reference file No. NAE-2022-01963.
