Gorham Town clerk Christina Zornio (left) is shown with newly hired police officer Emelia Campbell after Campbell's swearing in at the Dec. 5 Gorham selectmen's meeting. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
GORHAM — On Monday, Town Clerk Christina Zornio swore in the town's newest police officer at the Gorham selectmen's weekly meeting.
Officer Emelia Campbell, formerly of Alexandria, Va., and the United States Capitol Police, followed her family to Gorham two years ago.
She had been employed at Northern Human Services for the last six months when she decided to return to police work.
She is a federal law enforcement-certified Capitol Police officer, so Campbell did not need to return to the police academy for additional training.
Campbell also is studying to complete a degree in forensic psychology.
She said: "Today’s police work has to deal with a lot of mental health problems both from the people we interact with and the stress police officers endure.”
She continued: “My degree will help me to help people make the right decisions regarding mental illness and addiction. I also hope to start a support program for local officers and their families.”
Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh said with this new hire, the town's police force is now at a full complement of seven officers, which includes Marsh.
