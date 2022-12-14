Gorham police officer Emelia Campbell swearing in by Town Clerk Christina Zornio

Gorham Town clerk Christina Zornio (left) is shown with newly hired police officer Emelia Campbell after Campbell's swearing in at the Dec. 5 Gorham selectmen's meeting. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)

GORHAM — On Monday, Town Clerk Christina Zornio swore in the town's newest police officer at the Gorham selectmen's weekly meeting.

Officer Emelia Campbell, formerly of Alexandria, Va., and the United States Capitol Police, followed her family to Gorham two years ago.

