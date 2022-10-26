The Coos Superior Court grand jury returned 30 indictments against 10 individuals, and while murder charges in the Gorham double homicide in Gorham topped the list, there were also major theft and drug charges.
• The former comptroller of Noyes Chevrolet in Colebrook was charged with the theft of over $340,000 from the dealership. Tina Fournier, 47, of 24 Howland Drive, Clarksville was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three counts of fraudulent use of credit cards. Court documents show that between January 2017 and April 2019, Fournier is alleged to have taken approximately $147,975 and another $200,65 between Sept. 2019 and December 20 21 by making numerous unauthorized checks and electronic transfers from the company’s general fund checking account.
• A North Stratford man was indicted on 7 drug charges, all listed as subsequent offenses. Jeffrey Renaud, 55, was indicted on possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell and six counts of possession of a controlled drug. The indictments list eight prior drug convictions, ranging from November 2005 to January 2018.
Renaud was also arrested in July for selling a quantity of five ounces or more of methamphetamine in Plymouth. That arrest was the result of a collaborative effort of the N.H. Attorney General's Drug Task Force, the N.H. State Police's Narcotic and Investigations Unit, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Manchester Police Department.
• John Cameron, 37, of 25 Second St., Colebrook was indicted on one count of sale of a controlled drug and one count of conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
• Taylor L. Caron, 29, of 69 Pleasant St., Colebrook, was indicted on a charge of possession of the controlled drug, (fentanyl).
• Randy J. Drouin, 28, of 323 School St., Berlin was indicted on one count of first degree assault and one count of second degree assault, both allegedly resulting in serious bodily injury. The indictments allege Drouin punched a 58-year old individual in the torso, resulting in the alleged victim suffering multiple rib fractures.
• Samantha Holden, 28,of 27 Ferchette Drive, Canaan, VT., was indicted on two counts of sale of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Aaron Holt, 45 of Mt. Forist St., Berlin was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
• Brian Miller, 47, of 598 Sullivan St, Berlin was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Jillian M. Paradis, 39, of 401 Willard St., Berlin was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl) - subsequent offense.
