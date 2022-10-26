The Coos Superior Court grand jury returned 30 indictments against 10 individuals, and while murder charges in the Gorham double homicide in Gorham topped the list, there were also major theft and drug charges.

• The former comptroller of Noyes Chevrolet in Colebrook was charged with the theft of over $340,000 from the dealership. Tina Fournier, 47, of 24 Howland Drive, Clarksville was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three counts of fraudulent use of credit cards. Court documents show that between January 2017 and April 2019, Fournier is alleged to have taken approximately $147,975 and another $200,65 between Sept. 2019 and December 20 21 by making numerous unauthorized checks and electronic transfers from the company’s general fund checking account.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.