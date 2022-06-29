CONCORD — William Hill, 26, of Colebrook pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today.
According to court documents and statements made in court, between 2018 and October 2021, Hill’s co-defendant Katie Ricker was employed in various positions by a company in Sugar Hill.
In or about October 2021, Ricker stole blank checks belonging to the company. She wrote fraudulent checks addressed to herself, Hill and others to transfer funds from the company’s account to her joint bank account with Hill.
Ricker forged the signature of the employee authorized to sign on the company’s account.
The defendants were caught on camera cashing some of the fraudulent checks. In total, the defendants stole more than $51,000 from the company.
Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, 2022.
Ricker has pleaded not guilty. The charges in the indictment are only allegations. She is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Sugar Hill Police Department and Lisbon Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen.
