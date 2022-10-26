In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the month of September 2022.

• Dalton Lanteigne, 21, of Berlin was found guilty of operating to endanger (OHRV) and disobeying a police officer (OHRV). On the operating to endanger charge he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124. On the charge of disobeying an officer he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended for one year on good behavior and no additional OHRV violations within that time. A charge of reckless conduct was placed on file without a finding and will be dismissed in a year on good behavior and no additional OHRV violations.

