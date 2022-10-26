In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the month of September 2022.
• Dalton Lanteigne, 21, of Berlin was found guilty of operating to endanger (OHRV) and disobeying a police officer (OHRV). On the operating to endanger charge he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124. On the charge of disobeying an officer he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended for one year on good behavior and no additional OHRV violations within that time. A charge of reckless conduct was placed on file without a finding and will be dismissed in a year on good behavior and no additional OHRV violations.
• Natalie Panzica, 42, of Berlin was found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• John Demers, 29, of Lancaster was found guilty of driving under the influence, driving after revocation, and driving after revocation-subsequent event. On the DUI charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, which was suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. His license was revoked for 12 months although he may petition for reinstatement after nine months on condition of completing a 20-hour Impaired Driver Education Program and DWI First. Demers received a suspended fine and penalty assessment of $620 on the revocation-subsequent event.
• Jonathan Dupont, 40, of Berlin was found guilty after revocation/suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Amanda Darwazeh, 36, of Shelburne was charged with two counts of failing to cause her two juveniles juvenile to attend school. The complaints were placed on file on condition that there be no more unexcused absences for the next year.
• Diane Paradis, 56, of Berlin was found guilty of reckless operation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and her license was suspended for 60 days.
• Amanda Gajewski, 18, of Berlin was found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
• Randall Acker, 49, of Berlin was found guilty of three counts of willful concealment. He was ordered to pay a find and penalty assessment of $310 on one of the charges. The remaining two fines were suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
• Malachai Ensley, 22, of Rumford, Maine was found guilty of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Timothy Robbins, 33, of Rumford, Maine was found guilty of driving after revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Marc Ouellette, 49, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal threatening a police officer and stalking. He was given two concurrent sentences of 180 days in the House of Correction with credit for 63 days pretrial confinement and the remainder suspended on good behavior for two years. He was placed on probation for two years and must continue mental health and substance abuse counseling throughout probation.
Ouellette was found guilty of reckless driving and his license was revoked for 60 days. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for two years on condition of good behavior.
Ouellette was found guilty of criminal trespass and given a six month sentence in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for two years and consecutive to his sentence in the criminal threatening and stalking cases.
Ouellette was found guilty of criminal threatening and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
Ouellette was found guilty of breach of bail and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year condition.
Ouellette was found guilty of resisting arrest and sentenced to 30 days in the House of Correction, suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
Ouellette was found guilty of criminal trespass and sentenced to serve six months in the House of Correction, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
