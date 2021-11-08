In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, on the week of Oct.25, the following cases were heard:
• Britanie Laflamme, 25, of 262 Denmark St., Berlin had two counts of improper person operating vehicle nol prossed.
• Ralph Hutchinson, 63, of 2257 Riverside Drive, Berlin had charges of reckless operation and disobeying an officer dismissed with prejudice.
• Ronda Deltufo, 60, of 799 Second St., Berlin was found guilty of disorderly conduct, and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Tommy Ferren, 37, of 544 Rockingham St., Berlin was found guilty on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction on the resisting arrest charge, suspended on good behavior for two years. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 on the disorderly conduct complaint. One count of criminal trespass and one count of resisting arrest were nol prossed.
In a separate filing, Ferren was found guilty of resisting arrest and sentenced to 20 days in the House of Correction with credit for 20 days of pretrial confinement. A second count of resisting arrest was nol prossed.
• Dori Ducharme, 51, of 17 Deer Hill Circle, Pelham, had a charge of DWI – second offense reduced to DWI. She was found guilty and lost her license to drive for 12 months and must complete the Impaired Drive Care Management Program. She can apply for early reinstatement upon completion of treatment plan. She was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty of $620.
• Isaiah Strong-Gassama, 24, of Old Plains Rd., Poland, Maine, was charged with reckless conduct. Prosecution was deferred for 12 months on condition defendant commits no further crimes or major motor vehicle offenses. The charge will be dismissed on Oct. 26, 2022, if not brought forward prior to that date.
• Christopher Parr, 42, of 4 Abenaki Lane, Berlin, had charges of domestic violence and contempt nol prossed .
• Jeremy Rexford, 42, of 34 Second St., Lancaster, had a charge of driving after revocation dismissed when the prosecutor failed to appear.
• Brodeur Danley, 26 of 21 Congress, Nashua, was found guilty of theft by unauthorized and ordered to pay a fine and penalty of $620 with $310 suspended. He must also make restitution of $240 and is not allowed to enter Walmart for one year.
• Britney Cross, 5-12-1994, 133 Stafford St., Berlin, was found guilty of speeding and fined $100.
• Autumn Supernois, 25, of 99 Jericho Rd, Berlin, was found guilty of resisting arrest/detention and ordered to pay a fine and penalty of $620, suspended on good behavior for two years. She was also found guilty of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended on good behavior for two years.
• Joshua Mulligan, 25, of 43 Ottawa St., Berlin was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended for six months upon good behavior. A second count of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
• Joel Estella, 44, of 57 Charlton St., Rochdale,Mass., was found guilty of operating an OHRV on a public way and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124. A misdemeanor charge of refusing to stop an OHRV when signaled by a police officer was continued without a finding contingent on good behavior for six months and completion of an OHRV safety class.
