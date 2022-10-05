Edith Tucker endorsement

State Rep. Robert Theberge (left) state Rep. and state Senate candidate Edith Tucker and Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — Long-time Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier and GOP Rep. Robert Theberge, an influential member of the House Finance Committee, joined Rep. Edith Tucker, a candidate for the District 1 state Senate seat, to announce their support for her candidacy. Both represent the voters of Berlin, the only city in District 1. 

“It has been my great pleasure to work with both Mayor Grenier and Rep. Théberge to build a stronger, safer, and more equitable North Country, and it is my great honor to have them support my run for the New Hampshire state Senate,” said Tucker. 

