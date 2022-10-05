BERLIN — Long-time Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier and GOP Rep. Robert Theberge, an influential member of the House Finance Committee, joined Rep. Edith Tucker, a candidate for the District 1 state Senate seat, to announce their support for her candidacy. Both represent the voters of Berlin, the only city in District 1.
“It has been my great pleasure to work with both Mayor Grenier and Rep. Théberge to build a stronger, safer, and more equitable North Country, and it is my great honor to have them support my run for the New Hampshire state Senate,” said Tucker.
“Robert’s work on the Finance Committee allowed him to be a strong advocate for the economic needs of our region, and Paul has been the North Country’s face for over a decade,” she said. “There are no leaders whose support I would rather have than theirs, either during the campaign or when I’m serving in the Senate.”
First elected in 2002, Theberge, a member of the House Finance Committee and clerk of Finance Division 1, has worked to keep fair treatment for Coos County and the North Country front-and-center during the spending decisions in Concord. Currently a candidate for the Coos County Commission, Theberge pointed out Tucker’s committee work and influence on the powerful House Ways & Means Committee as his prime reason for his support.
“Edith and I haven’t always agreed on everything, but over the last six years, I’ve seen her take on hard questions and emerge as a leader on the House Ways & Means Committee,” the veteran Republican legislator said. “She has consistently put delivering for the North Country above partisanship in the House and joined me in taking the bipartisan pledge against an income or sales tax. I’m sure her outlook will pay off for Coös and Grafton counties in the Senate. When we worked together, across the aisle, to improve broadband access in the North Country, I saw first-hand how effective her approach was up close.”
A mayor, councilman, and county commissioner, Grenier identified Tucker’s long service at the Berlin Sun and the Coos County Democrat and her deep relationships across the district as valuable assets in getting things done, like helping him secure $20 million in infrastructure financing for downtown Berlin.
“Berlin and the North Country couldn’t ask for a better advocate in the Senate than the Hon. Edith Tucker; she has a proven record from her time serving in the House,” said seven-term Mayor Grenier. “She has made herself available to everyone in local governments.
"Tucker became well-versed in the North Country as a journalist covering Berlin and the whole region, and she realizes we’re all facing the same challenges.”
“In her three terms in the House, she has been an advocate for modern infrastructure including improved roads, bridges, and railroads, greater broadband access, and an improved electric grid,” the mayor said. “If elected to the state Senate, she will continue the work she’s done in the House advocating for our freedoms, including the Second Amendment, a woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions, and workers’ right to organize for better wages and working conditions.”
