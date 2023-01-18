BERLIN — A program is available to help homeowners who need help paying the mortgage or saving their home from foreclosure, a legal services attorney told Berlin City Council during its work session Tuesday.
Ruth Heintz, managing attorney for New Hampshire Legal Assistance, said $5 million of the $40 million New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund has been spent.
The federal program began March 9, 2022, with the first payments to eligible applicants made on April 8, 2022.
Thirty-five million dollars remains in the fund, and Heintz said, "We want this money to stay in New Hampshire."
The federal program emerged from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The state of New Hampshire, through the Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, received a $50 million award from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Homeowner eligibility includes having a COVID-related hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, according to the presentation handout. The applicant must also own and occupy the property as their primary residence. If the property has been tax deeded, the applicant must have the right to reclaim ownership and still occupy the property. Incomes must be less than 125 percent of the area median income.
Heintz encouraged homeowners who may need financial help to keep their home to apply. The cap on the amount available for this sum is $20,000. An application is required.
Three options for help are available through the New Hampshire Housing.org program: mortgage loan reinstatement with the $20,000 cap; property charges default resolution, also with a $20,000 cap and help with property taxes, association fees, cooperative maintenance and park lot rents; and utility/internet payment assistance with a $3,000 cap.
Each situation is unique. Getting the word out about available help, especially for homeowners concerned about having their property tax deeded or in jeopardy of losing their real estate to another entity, was a key reason for Heintz’ presentation.
“We’ve worked with other situations where more is owed” and the homeowner brings the rest or difference, said Heintz.
To date, there have been at least five homeowners who have been able to redeem their homes in Berlin, "so it’s been really great," she said.
But not all who can help have done so, explained Heintz.
“It’s been really hard to get some lenders on board,” she said.
Mayor Paul Grenier asked what was getting in the way.
“I think it’s more of a serving nightmare,” Heintz said, “trying to talk to the right person that can make this happen.”
The New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund launched on March 9, 2022, according to a Powerpoint presentation by Heintz. The North Country office of New Hampshire Legal Assistance is located above Aubuchon Hardware, at 38 Glen Ave. in Berlin.
Depending on the specific circumstance, a homeowner in arrears over $20,000 may need to work with a third party, an agency such as AHEAD, an acronym for Affordable Housing, Education and Development.
AHEAD is a program partner with the New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund, as is New Hampshire Legal Assistance and 603 Legal Aid.
“We really want people to succeed in this,” Heintz said, as city councilors, some city employees and residents listened.
“A lot of people have to be walked through this — ” Grenier said.
“ — and we’ve done it,” Heintz said in quick response.
City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. complimented the program that works to help homeowners.
It’s “a great system between your organization and the legal team that puts this together,” Warren said.
A public information session in the City Hall auditorium may be held later this year to give more people information about the New Hampshire Housing program, said Pam Laflamme, Berlin’s director of strategic initiatives. Laflamme also is assistant city manager.
Statewide, broken down by the 10 counties comprising New Hampshire, 1,547 total applications have been submitted to NHHousing.org’s program as of Jan. 6. The total distributed amount in the state is $4,726,906.72. The average payment per household is $5,154.75. For Coos County, 85 applications have been submitted, with a $334,952.49 total distributed amount. The average payment per household is $5,981.29 per a chart Heintz prepared for the council.
To learn more about the program: go to HomeHelpNH.org to begin an application; check with AHEAD if application assistance is needed; and contact 603 Legal Aid if one is facing immediate risk of foreclosure, tax deed or a sheriff’s sale. Also, visit the online site of the NH Homeowner Assistance Fund at NHHFA.org.
AHEAD can be reached by email at hoc@homesahead.org or by phone, 603-444-1377, ext. 1014. Contact information for New Hampshire Legal Assistance and 603 Legal Aid is 603-224-3333. Their office is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The website is 603legalaid.org.
The council met on Tuesday, instead of its usual every-other Monday because of the Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Councilors who were not able to attend and excused for their absences were Diana Berthiaume, Denise Morgan and Robert Theberge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.