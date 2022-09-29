BERLIN — The Berlin City Council will hold two public hearings on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 168 Main St.
The projects are: The progress of the Coos County Family Health Services facility expansion at 133 Pleasant St. in Berlin which is approximately 20% complete. Work items include retaining wall improvements, replacement of the roof of the existing building, replacement of the HVAC system, and additions on the north and west sides of the building.
And, a presentation of the planning grant for the city for the North Woods Learning Center to assess the feasibility of a childcare center location. The building at 2227 Riverside Drive was inspected as a possible site for a childcare but the results determined that location was not feasible for this childcare center.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds are available to municipalities through the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority. Up to $500,000 annually is available on a competitive basis for public facility projects, up to $500,000 for housing projects, up to $500,000 for economic development projects, and up to $350,000 for emergency activities that directly benefit low and moderate income persons. Up to $25,000 per study is available for planning grants. The purpose of the hearing is to present to the public on, and take comments on, two CDBG funded projects.
