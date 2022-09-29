BERLIN — The Berlin City Council will hold two public hearings on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 168 Main St. 

The projects are: The progress of the Coos County Family Health Services facility expansion at 133 Pleasant St. in Berlin which is approximately 20% complete. Work items include retaining wall improvements, replacement of the roof of the existing building, replacement of the HVAC system, and additions on the north and west sides of the building.

