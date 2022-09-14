Democratic, Republican races set after Sept. 13 state primary
BERLIN — Residents of Coos County registered to vote and who went to the polls during Tuesday’s state primary helped shape the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election and races for governor and the New Hampshire congressional delegation.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu bested other GOP challengers as he seeks re-election. In November, Sununu will go up against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman.
U.S. Rep. Ann “Annie” McLane Kuster, a Democrat from Hopkinton, will face off with Republican Robert “Bob” Burns of Pembroke to represent New Hampshire’s 2nd District in Congress.
Democrat Chris Pappas, the current representative of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, will battle Karoline Leavitt, a Republican who formerly worked as a press aide in former President Donald Trump’s administration.
In the U.S. Senate, Democratic incumbent and former Gov. Maggie Hassan will challenge military veteran and Republican Donald C. Bolduc. Bolduc defeated fellow Republican and N.H. state senate president Chuck Morse to win the primary.
Locally, Democrat, state Rep. and Randolph resident Edith Tucker, who also is a contributor to the Berlin Sun, will vie for the right to represent District 1 in the state Senate. Tucker will face Republican Carrie L. Gendreau in the Nov. 8 general election.
District 1 Executive Councilor Joseph “Joe” Kenney, incumbent, will seek to keep the position that advises the governor through its business oversight and confirmation of key state officials from being won by Democrat Dana S. Hilliard.
For the Coos District 5 state representative race, two candidates each on the Republican and Democratic ballot move on to the general election. On the GOP ticket, they are Lori Korzen and Gaston Gingues. Korzen received 369 votes and 297 people voted for Gingues. Meanwhile, Henry Noel and Corinne E. Cascadden representing the Democratic party, garnered 319 and 341 votes, respectively.
Democrat and state representative Coos District 7 candidate Eamon Kelley will challenge Republican John Greer for that seat.
Percentage of voter turnout in Coos County is a relative number as the city of Berlin, certainly, has more residents registered to vote than smaller towns, such as Dummer, Milan, Errol or Shelburne. Still, keeping that in mind, 48 percent of Randolph residents registered to vote did so, compared to 22 percent in Berlin, as noted by Randolph Town Clerk and Tax Collector Anne Kenison and Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin, respectively. In Gorham, about 20 pecent of voters turned out to choose the Republican or Democratic candidate of their choice, Town Clerk/Deputy Tax Collector Christina Zornio said.
It is unknown if Tuesday’s overcast, drizzly weather affected voter turnout. Voters next go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
